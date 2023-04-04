Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Excitement building for return of annual LEGO convention Bendigo Bricks

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGO landscapes, buildings and minifigs are returning to the Bendigo Exhibition Centre for Bendigo Bricks. Picture by Noni Hyett
LEGO landscapes, buildings and minifigs are returning to the Bendigo Exhibition Centre for Bendigo Bricks. Picture by Noni Hyett

LEGO lovers young and old are getting ready for the annual Bendigo Bricks exhibition on April 15 and 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.