LEGO lovers young and old are getting ready for the annual Bendigo Bricks exhibition on April 15 and 16.
Hosted by the Bendigo LEGO User's Group, a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2014, the exhibition sees more than 100 people show off their creations, from landscapes to buildings, people and pop culture icons.
Committee member Kara Harris said the event garnered a lot of interest each year, with exhibitors from across Victoria and interstate consistently filling out the Bendigo Exhibition Centre.
She said there would be food trucks this year, as well as exhibition favourites including the train layout, great ball contraption and play area.
Also popular was the Easter fair mosaic, which would return to Rosalind Park on Good Friday, April 7.
The mosaic was free and would be built by members of the community during the Easter weekend, and displayed at Bendigo Bricks the following weekend.
"Last year we did the tram mosaic and this year we will have another mosaic, a community build which will be super exciting," Ms Harris said.
"Obviously I won't say what it is, that'll ruin the surprise."
Ms Harris said Bendigo Bricks saw generations of families come together.
"Our youngest exhibitor, her grandmother joined our group as she loves LEGO and she brought her granddaughter along and she absolutely loves it," she said.
"She's built something to go alongside her - go alongside the display."
The LEGO group had been expanding their range, with events taking place during Bendigo Pride Festival, as well as a fundraiser for flood-affected areas.
As well as being a part of the community, Ms Harris said the possibilities of what could be built were what drew people to the tiny bricks.
"The creativity, the endless opportunities of what you can build with it; it's just really inspiring and it's fun," she said.
"There's so many things you can build and do with it and it's so interesting to see how everyone builds and what they build when we all use the same bricks."
Bendigo Bricks would be on from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, April 15 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, April 16 at Bendigo Exhibition Centre. Tickets are $8 with kids under four years old free.
