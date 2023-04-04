With the Bendigo Easter Festival just days away, residents and visitors are encouraged to plan their trips across the busy long weekend.
The four-day festival - from April 7 to April 10 - has community-run events, traditional activities and entertainment which culminates in the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade from 12.30pm on Easter Sunday, April 9.
City of Greater Bendigo Tourism and Major Events manager Terry Karamaloudis said it was important for people to be aware of the road closures and detours in the city centre during this time.
"The road closures are necessary to meet the needs of staging Bendigo's biggest community festival and accommodate thousands of people flocking to the events and activities in the city centre," Mr Karamaloudis said.
"An important consideration for people who live and work in the city centre is cars must not be parked in the festival precinct after 6am on Good Friday, April 7."
Car users planning on socialising on the evening of April 6 will need to park cars away from the festival precinct area in case they decide to leave them overnight and catch a taxi home.
The streets to avoid are View Street, Pall Mall, Mundy Street, Chapel Street and Lyttleton Terrace during this time.
"No matter what the reason is, parked cars left overnight in designated festival areas will be impacted by road closures and you may have difficulty retrieving your car the next day," Mr Karamaloudis said.
"Council would like to take this opportunity to thank residents and local businesses for their understanding and patience while these temporary road closures are in place so we can stage our fantastic festival for thousands of people to enjoy."
All roads that will be impacted across the weekend are:
Council suggests patrons utilise the following travel methods instead:
For broader festival information, including a map for road closures, accessibility, and the full program, visit bendigoeasterfestival.org.au
