Pall Mall will be closed for the long weekend until 6pm on Easter Sunday, April 9

Other surrounding roads are closed at various times over next weekend and detours will be in place. View the road closure map above or on the Bendigo Easter Festival website

An accessibility map on the Bendigo Easter Festival website details suitable accessible parking areas (please have a disabled parking permit on display) and parade viewing areas for people using motorised scooters and wheelchairs