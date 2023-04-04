Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Council reminds residents of road closures heading into Bendigo Easter Festival

Updated April 4 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A glimpse of the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade in 2019. Picture by Glenn Daniels
A glimpse of the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade in 2019. Picture by Glenn Daniels

With the Bendigo Easter Festival just days away, residents and visitors are encouraged to plan their trips across the busy long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.