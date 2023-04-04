Bendigo Advertiser
Sections of McIvor Highway re-open after repairs on flood-damaged roads

April 4 2023 - 11:30am
Works to repair flood-damaged road surfaces at Axedale are now complete. Picture by Jonathan Magrath
Repairs on one of Victoria's most badly damaged roads as a result of last year's devastating floods are now complete.

