Repairs on one of Victoria's most badly damaged roads as a result of last year's devastating floods are now complete.
Fast-moving floodwaters and extreme rainfall destroyed the road surface of the McIvor Highway at the Axedale bridge in October last year, also triggering a landslip at the nearby Axe Creek bridge.
Since works began in February, crews have removed and replaced the road surface at the bridge in Axedale and repaired the bridge's barriers and road shoulder.
These reconstruction works follow significant emergency repairs that took place in October, allowing the highway to be reopened at the bridge just one week after the floods hit.
Repair works are also complete on the McIvor Highway in Longlea following the landslip at Axe Creek. Crews have now completed works to reconstruct the creek bank and repair the road surface and barriers allowing both lanes to reopen.
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said Victoria's flood-damaged roads were undergoing large-scale repairs as part of the state government's $165 million emergency repair blitz.
"We've been able to get on with completing repairs on one of the state's most badly damaged roads from last year's devastating floods, ensuring motorists can keep moving safely," she said.
Ms Allan since October last year, more than 937km of flood recovery activities had been completed across the state, ranging from clearing debris and drainage to rebuilding and repair works.
A further 119km of work is also underway.
"The floods caused major damage to our roads, but these vital works mean the local community can enjoy safer, smoother and more reliable journeys," Ms Allan said.
This investment is on top of $780 million in funding delivered as part of the 2022-23 Victorian Budget for maintaining the state's road assets.
