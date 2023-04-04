CONCERNS are growing over Australia's Commonwealth Games readiness even as Victoria officially begins its search for a design tsar to build a secret Bendigo sports venue worth up to $50 million.
The worry might set the federal opposition on a collision course with the state government over what one Nationals senator has branded an "ad hoc and opaque" decision process.
"Three years is a very short runway to get the infrastructure built for a successful Games," Senator Bridget McKenzie said after helping push for a committee looking into preparations for Victoria 2026 along with Brisbane's 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.
"That's our concern."
Her comments came in the 24 hours before Commonwealth Games organisers launched its latest expressions of interest process for a venue.
Documents newly released to the market and dated April 3 give no new clues about the venue under consideration, but do reiterate it will cost between $20 million and $50 million.
The lack of new details could suggest the air of secrecy around that project may not be lifted immediately, despite the start of the search for a principal design consultant capable of overseeing the project.
"Please note there will be no site visits as part of this EOI process," Development Victoria has told prospective candidates for the design role.
There are no details about when site visits might be allowed, but a shortlist of candidates is expected to be confirmed early next month.
Games organisers have had a year for planning after agreeing to fill a void left when South Africa lost hosting rights over missed deadlines and financial issues.
A state government spokesperson dismissed Senator McKenzie's commentary about Games decisions.
"This is a pathetic political stunt from a failed former Liberal-National government minister," they said.
The state government has been running regional consultations, tenders and a goods and services pipeline in recent months.
A host of other questions remain about what role the Albanese government will take for the Commonwealth Games.
"The Australian government is working closely with the Victorian government to consider funding and delivery arrangements for the 2026 Commonwealth Games," a spokesperson for national infrastructure minister Catherine King said last week when approached about potential Bendigo projects.
The senate inquiry could focus on challenges unique to the federal government, including dire warnings from Commonwealth Games Australia about athletes' readiness to compete.
It has crunched the numbers and concluded "the stark and shocking reality ... is that the high performing results which the Australian public has come to expect from its Commonwealth Games, Paralympic and Olympic teams are not sustainable".
Commonwealth Games Australia has called for an "urgent uplift" of $10 million a year into player development ahead of the 2026 Games.
"It is an uncontested truism that a successful home-Games is dependent upon a successful home team," Commonwealth Games Australia said in a pre-budget submission authored this year.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
