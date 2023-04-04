Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Senate to probe Commonwealth Games 2026, Olympics 2032 plans

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 5 2023 - 7:51am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Chinese lion joins festivities during the Queen's baton relay ahead of the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. Picture by Bill Conroy.
A Chinese lion joins festivities during the Queen's baton relay ahead of the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. Picture by Bill Conroy.

CONCERNS are growing over Australia's Commonwealth Games readiness even as Victoria officially begins its search for a design tsar to build a secret Bendigo sports venue worth up to $50 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.