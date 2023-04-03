Bendigo Pioneers duo Zaydyn Lockwood and Jemika Cooper have been selected in the AFL's 2023 Diversity Academies.
The AFL Diversity Academies comprise the Indigenous Academy and Multicultural Academy for boys and girls. Players who feature in the Multicultural Academy have one parent born outside Australia.
Participants in the AFL Diversity Academies are aged between 16 to 18.
Lockwood, from South Bendigo, was named in the boys' Multicultural Academy, while Moama-based Cooper, and her sister Shaleah, were named in the girls' Indigenous Academy.
Former Bendigo Pioneers' squad member Sienna Charles, from Bambill, was also named in the girls' Indigenous Academy.
Kyneton's Kisha Monleon was selected in the girls' multicultural squad.
The academies will take part in an induction camp in Adelaide in April, which will feature a mixture of training, education sessions, team building and cultural activities.
The boys' camp is on this week, while the girls induction camp will be held from Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28.
"The AFL Diversity Academies provide a platform where our participants can obtain extra assistance in developing on and off the football field,'' AFL national diversity talent manager Pauly Vandenbergh said.
"We want to reduce the development gap between Indigenous and Multicultural players and non-Indigenous and Multicultural players by the time they reach their draft age.
"The AFL Diversity Academies feature talented young athletes from each state and territory, with the program providing the opportunity for participants to excel in football, culture, leadership and wellbeing.
"The purpose of the program is to increase football skills, provide a culturally safe place to practice and learn culture, establish positive routines, build confidence and create purpose and passion."
