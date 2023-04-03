Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Pioneers squad members earn berths in AFL academies

Updated April 4 2023 - 10:48am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneer Jemika Cooper is in the AFL Indigenous Academy.
Bendigo Pioneer Jemika Cooper is in the AFL Indigenous Academy.

Bendigo Pioneers duo Zaydyn Lockwood and Jemika Cooper have been selected in the AFL's 2023 Diversity Academies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.