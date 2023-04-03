Bendigo Advertiser
Newbridge starts LVFNL netball season on a high against Calivil United

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 9:00am
Newbridge goal defence Jorja Hufer grabs an intercept during Saturday's nail-biting clash against Calivil United. The Maroons won 39-37. Picture by Elizabeth Sinclair
FOR A TEAM looking to take the next step this season and make a return to the finals for the first time since 2019, Newbridge's thrilling two-goal win over Calivil United on Saturday was the perfect launching pad.

