FOR A TEAM looking to take the next step this season and make a return to the finals for the first time since 2019, Newbridge's thrilling two-goal win over Calivil United on Saturday was the perfect launching pad.
If the Maroons are to achieve their aim of a top-five finish in 2023, wins over teams like Calivil United, which finished last season in third spot, are exactly what's needed.
On Saturday they were able to win the war of attrition, with the Maroons and Demons virtually going goal-for goal all day.
In the end, it was a brilliant team effort, led in defence by Jorja Hufer and in the goal circle by new recruit Emily Langley, which allowed Newbridge to bank a crucial four points.
Maroons coach Selina Holland declared it a great start to the season.
"Picking the best players was a hard task because they played such a great team game and everyone put in 110 per cent," she said.
"It was pretty much goal-for-goal all day, but the girls just kept cool heads.
"Calivil played quite quite a fast game, but slow ad steady won the race for us."
"From last year, we've only really lost Meg (defender Meg Jennings) and Brianna Burt from the goaling end, so keeping most of the team together has been a help."
Holland lauded the first-up effort of Maroons recruit Langley, who has joined the club from Wimmera league team Minyip-Murtoa.
With goal shooter Kym Childs missing the season-opener, Langley lined up under the goal ring for the first time in many seasons and played a pivotal role in the win.
Adding to the strong early mood, all of Newbridge's senior teams picked up wins, including B-grade by eight goals.
The Maroons will get a chance to build some further momentum following the Easter break, with a round two clash against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine scheduled.
The Bears opened the season with a loss to Inglewood, which has returned to A-grade following a year off in 2022.
