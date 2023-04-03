AN EMPHATIC opening round performance has confirmed Mitiamo's standing as a serious contender in Loddon Valley A-grade netball this season.
The Superoos, led by dual premiership stars Laura Hicks and Amelia Ludeman, got the start they were looking for with a 72-37 win over a young Bridgewater at Mitiamo.
Their 35-goal victory capped a perfect return to the A-grade coaching ranks for coach Jen Wilson, who has taken over the reins from last season's playing coach Hicks.
Wilson, who led the Superoos to A-grade premiership glory in 2012, could not have been happier with her team's imposing first-up performance.
"There wasn't a weak link in the team, they all participated well and gave everything," she said.
"They didn't take their foot off it all day, which was what I asked for, to keep the intensity going."
Wilson had little hesitation in anointing Amelia Ludeman as the Superoos' standout against the Mean Machine for an excellent game in centre, with goal attack Hicks a close second.
Hicks' pairing with Carly Scholes in the goal circle again looks set to pay dividends for Mitiamo this season following an opening round-high of 72 goals.
Hicks led the way with 47 goals, including 14 in a blistering opening term, while Scholes added 25.
Mitiamo outscored Bridgewater in all four quarters, with Bridgewater's Sidney Niemann and Dannielle Flood at their best in the third term, when they scored 14 goals.
Especially pleasing for Wilson were the efforts of recruit Caitlyn Hocking at goal defence and wing defence and midcourter Alicia Hay, who has stepped up from B-grade.
"Caitlyn did well. She hadn't played with any of those girls before, even though she came up through our junior system before going elsewhere," she said.
"I thought she did well, as did young Alicia Hay. She played a little bit (in A-grade) last year, but was mainly B-grade.
"She'll be a member of the A-grade team now and did a wonderful job.
"There were a few things that popped up during the game that we will need to work on, but a lot of that comes down to the girls gelling and working out where they run on the court.
"But it's only round one and I can't fault them too much."
The Mean Machine were always up against it following a serious injury in the first quarter to Jorja Peace.
Mitiamo will have an extended break with next week's Easter weekend break to be followed by a round two bye.
The Superoos will return to action on April 22 against Maiden Gully YCW in a rematch of last season's grand finalists.
Maiden Gully YCW will first play Bridgewater on April 15.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.