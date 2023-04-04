Police are hoping the Easter Bunny is the only visitor residents will have over the long weekend and not a knock on the door from them.
From midnight on Thursday, April 6, officers in central Victoria will be turning their focus to reduce road trauma through Operation Nexus.
So far this year there have been 87 lives lost statewide, with five of those being in the Bendigo area.
Roads leading to regional Victoria and holiday hotspots will be a particular focus this year, with rural roads making up 60 per cent of this year's overall fatalities.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Sergeant Mick McCrann said police were reminding visitors to plan their trips and ensure they were familiar with the area they would be travelling through.
"In regional Victoria, our focus is on visible police presence on our rural roads, which are not just our freeways, but also our B and C-class roads," he said.
"We're predominantly seeing collisions on long weekends where people travelling through our area are not familiar with with the road infrastructure.
"So our fear is that people will fail to give way or stop at a stop sign on these 100km/h roads."
Sergeant McCrann said all the usual reminders were being given out to drivers this time around.
"We want drivers to watch their speed, wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions such as mobile phones and avoiding the alcohol, illicit substances and managing fatigue," he said.
He said there was also an increased danger for pedestrians at this time of year.
"Due to the change in daylight savings just recently, with the different light at different times of the day, people are fairly embedded in their routines," Sergeant McCrann said.
OTHER STORIES:
"Regional roads have seen a significant increase in the number of pedestrians injuries and deaths.
"So what we would ask pedestrians to do is consider their routes, timing, available street lights, bright clothing and basically give themselves the best chance to be seen."
While Bendigo Highway Patrol will not be in charge of safety at this year's Bendigo Easter Festival, Sergeant McCrann says past experiences allow him to hand out a few tips for locals and tourists.
"The uniform officers will provide a visible police presence and we do get reinforcement from the metropolitan regions to help with the influx of visitors and pedestrians," he said.
"Bendigo is very fortunate to be able to attract a high number of visitors and between our Chinese dragons, our Rosalind Park, the Bendigo Art Gallery and all the hospitality venues, it's a very attractive place to come.
"Our locals know how busy our roads can get, but I would ask people to add a bit of travel time when getting around the city over the weekend.
"Plan ahead, give yourself time to travel, arrive, park and walk to where you want to go.
"The diversions during Easter and Anzac Day cause the city to be shut down and that can sometimes be frustrating, but it's all necessary to keep everyone safe."
Operation Nexus will conclude at 11.59pm on Monday, April 10.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.