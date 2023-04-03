Bendigo Advertiser
Enthralling start to CV League One season

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
Strathfieldsaye Colts United's Liv Douglass surges clear of two Strathdale opponents. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy
Shepparton South oozed class, Shepparton United showed it's a title contender, while Epsom turned heads in an enthralling opening round of CV League One Men action.

