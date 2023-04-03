Shepparton South oozed class, Shepparton United showed it's a title contender, while Epsom turned heads in an enthralling opening round of CV League One Men action.
Shepparton South's and Shepparton United's wins over Tatura and Eaglehawk respectively weren't unexpected, Epsom's 3-0 victory over Spring Gully did surprise many local soccer fans.
Epsom conceded eight goals in two losses to Spring Gully last year and didn't keep a clean sheet once against any of the top six teams.
Saturday evening's 3-0 victory over the Reds showed the Scorpions' pre-season form in the Australia Cup was no fluke.
"I felt we had the upper hand in all areas,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"We were first to the ball and we used the ball a lot better. We took our chances and got some score on the board for a change.
"We probably could have scored a couple more."
The Scorpions won the game with three goals in the first half.
Recruit Ma Kor Hser Thay scored on debut in the eighth minute, while Josh Dwyer and Mitch Langenbacher also found the back of the net.
"The thing that impressed me the most was the way we defended,'' Raeburn said
"We got the staggers a bit late in the game, but we held them out which was important considering we gave up some late goals in games last year.
"It was a good way to start the season and it gives us something to build on."
The highly-anticipated grand final rematch between Tatura and Shepparton South was a cracking contest.
Tatura denied Shepparton South the championship-premiership double last year thanks to a stunning penalty shootout win in the grand final.
This time around Shepparton South didn't let its advantage slip.
South took the lead in the eighth minute via Justin Cirillo before Brent Barassi doubled the lead in the 29th minute.
A Thomas Leech penalty just before half-time gave Tatura some momentum going into the second half.
However, that momentum was well and truly quashed six minutes into the second-half when new playing coach Thomas Corso was shown his second yellow card of the match.
His send-off reduced the Ibises to 10 men and South pounced by adding its third goal through William Keenan.
"(Pre-season) we sat down and had a chat about whether we wanted to be one season wonders or if we wanted to show what we're truly about,'' Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston said.
"(In the lead-up) we didn't mention the grand final result once, it was all about maintaining our standard.
"As much as I didn't mention it, I'm sure there were people in the changeroom that had a score to settle."
Harmeston said he was surprised with how well his side played.
"I was impressed that we did that because I wasn't expecting it,'' he said.
"I thought going in we were a bit underdone and only in third gear, but we played quite well.
"We didn't take our chances and, potentially, we could have scored a couple more and we gave away a sloppy penalty.
"Overall, it was a pleasing performance."
The pre-season hype around Shepparton United proved to be correct.
United rallied from 1-0 down at half-time to defeat FC Eaglehawk 4-1.
Jesse Matthews opened the scoring for the Borough in the 18th minute, but the second-half was a different story.
United striker Thomas Raditsas made it 1-1 three minutes into the second half.
United saw off some Eaglehawk attacking thrusts and then broke the game open with a blistering 15-minute surge.
Toby Azhar scored a brace in the space of three minutes and former GV Suns player Ryan Brooks put the game to bed with his first goal of the season.
Strathdale gave Strathfieldsaye Colts United a reminder that life in CV League One won't be easy.
Colts looked solid in their pre-season play-off wins to earn a berth in CV League One, but the Blues had too much class for them in Saturday's 5-0 result at Beischer Park.
Alex Medway's 30th minute goal separated the teams in a competitive first-half, but the second half was one-way traffic.
Blues' big man Ethan Hunter scored three times midway through the second-half and Medway made it five for the Blues just before the final whistle.
To rub salt into Colts' wounds, Giordan Longano was shown his second yellow card of the game in the 82nd minute.
Reigning premiers Strathfieldsaye Colts United started their title defence in fine style on Saturday.
Colts defeated Strathdale 4-0 on the back of two goals from 16-year-old Zoe Cail.
"Even though we played in the Nike Cup, I thought we were a bit rusty,'' Colts' coach Phil Berry said.
"Unfortunately, the ground conditions weren't ideal because the grass hadn't been cut.
"We were forced to take the aerial route which is not our game style.
"It was good to get away with a win first game. Zoe (Cail) played really well up front and the whole team chipped in and played their role."
Maddie Ridsdale and Rebecca Berry also scored for Colts.
"Strathdale looked good and showed more attacking flair than last year,'' Berry said of the Blues.
"Unfortunately, their keeper (Kelsie Rowlands) went down with a knee injury with about two minutes to go and the game was cut short."
Three goals in eight minutes midway through the first half was the catalyst for Shepparton United's 4-1 win over FC Eaglehawk.
Olivia Loverso, Lilli Wilson and Maria Villani scored first-half goals for United.
The home made it 4-0 in the 76th minute through Olivia Saron before Jess Dover scored a consolation goal for the Borough.
Tatura made a statement in its return to League One Women play.
The Ibises put six goals past Shepparton South in an impressive 6-0 win.
A brace from Colette Suter was the highlight for Tatura, while Nicola Minicozzi, Schenell Dcosta, Cayla Ruijters and an own goal rounded out the scoring.
The CV League season has a break over Easter and resumes on the weekend of April 15-16.
The highlight of CV League One Women round two will be Spring Gully's first game of the season against Shepparton United.
In the other two matches, FC Eaglehawk hosts Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Tatura is at home to Strathdale.
Strathdale 5 (E. Hunter 3, A. Medway 2) d Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0.
Shepparton United 4 (T. Azhar 2, T. Raditsas, R. Brooks) d Eaglehawk 1 (J. Matthews).
Spring Gully 0 lt Epsom 3 (M. Thay, J. Dwyer, M. Langenbacher).
Tatura 1 (T. Leech) lt Shepparton South 3 (J. Cirillo, W. Keenan, B. Barassi).
Strathdale 0 lt Strathfieldsaye Colts United 4 (Z. Cail 2, M. Ridsdale, R. Berry).
Tatura 6 (C. Suter 2, S. Dcosta, S. Stojanovski, N. Minicozzi, C. Ruijters) d Shepparton South 0.
Shepparton United 4 (O. Loverso, L. Wilson, M. Villani, O. Saron) d FC Eaglehawk 1 (J. Dover).
Shepparton 5 d Golden City Rams 0.
Shepparton Jaguars 0 lt La Trobe University Black 3 (on forfeit).
Border Raiders 2 (S. Wanesiofa 2) lt Swan Hill 3 (F. Amran, G. Johansen, S. Gunasekaran).
Deniliquin Wanderers 2 (B. Maunganidze, K. Ozmen) lt La Trobe University Red 7 (S. Bish 3, B. Drechsler 2, D. Bish, L. Yates).
Border Raiders 6 d Castlemaine 0.
Kyneton 5 (S. Hooppell 3, L. Campbell, E. Minter) d Swan Hill 0.
Strathdale 2 (R. Fleming, A. Shanahan) lt Castlemaine 3 (X. Abicare, R. Christie, F. Van tiggelen).
Spring Gully 2 (A. Grist 2) d Epsom 1 (L. Hromenko).
Tatura 1 (R. Reedy) d Shepparton South 0.
Shepparton United v Kyneton N/A.
Strathdale 5 (S. Christmas 2, J. Suter, A. Merkel, M. Gallagher) d Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1 (P. Hinton).
Spring Gully 2 (J. Woods, N. Kheradyar) d Epsom 1 (J. Rengthlang).
Shepparton United v FC Eaglehawk N/A.
Tatura 1 (B. Corso) d Shepparton South 0.
