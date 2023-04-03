Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Bank closing agencies in rural and regional Victoria, including Bendigo

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 7:00am
A Bendigo Bank sign. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Bank's agency model, which offers core day-to-day banking facilities at places such as newsagents and pharmacies, could close as more customers opt for online methods of banking.

