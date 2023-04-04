Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine Zone Substation receives levee protection in wake of October floods

Updated April 4 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
Levee to protect power substation from 'one in 250-year' flood
A permanent levee to protect the Castlemaine Zone Substation from a 'one in 250-year' flood is now complete as part of work by Powercor to reduce the impact of the changing climate on power supplies to communities.

