Bendigo City FC thumped Tarneit United 14-2 on Saturday in round three of the State League Five West senior division.
Bendigo City outclassed an understrength Tarneit United squad, with Alex Caldow and Dniale Purdy scoring nine of the home side's 14 goals.
Caldow found the back of the net five times, while Purdy came off the bench to score four times in the final 20 minutes.
The win gave the City a 2-1 record through three rounds and fourth place on the ladder.
"It was a confidence-builder for some of the guys, but we can't take much from the game,'' coach Greg Thomas said.
"The positive was we scored 14 times. It gives the likes of Alex Caldow and Daniel Purdy some confidence, and hopefully they can repeat that against Melton in a couple of weeks.
"Melton is going to be one of the teams to beat, so we need to get something out of that game if we want to be a genuine candidate for promotion."
One of the highlights for Bendigo City was the debut performance of teenager Jacob Floyd, who scored twice in the big victory.
"Jacob is the first player at the club that has started at under-12s and gone through every age group to play in the senior team,'' Thomas said.
"That's one of the strengths of having the senior team, so that there is a pathway for the juniors. To have Jacob come through the juniors and make his senior debut was fantastic for him and the club.
"Jacob is involved with the Australian deaf team as well, he's a great kid and all of the boys love him.
"He fully deserved his spot in the team and, (after Saturday), he's put his hand up to keep his spot."
Meanwhile, midfielder Keegan Smyth underwent surgery on Saturday after he suffered a broken leg in Bendigo City's win over Surfside Waves on March 25.
"The initial fear is that he will be out for four to six months,'' Thomas said of Smyth.
"It will be a long rehab process for him, but we're keen to keep him around the club in a coaching capacity."
The league resumes on the weekend of April 15-16.
