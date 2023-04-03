Bendigo Advertiser
Day out for Alex Caldow, Daniel Purdy in Bendigo City triumph

By Adam Bourke
April 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Alex Caldow on the charge in Bendigo City's 14-2 win on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bendigo City FC thumped Tarneit United 14-2 on Saturday in round three of the State League Five West senior division.

