STRATHDALE Park premiership captain, Jayd Davis has been crowned the Bendigo Tennis Association's A-grade pennant player of the season for 2022-23.
Davis led his team to the minor premiership and the premiership, helping break Strathdale Park's 16-year premiership drought.
Davis, playing in the number three position for his team, went undefeated in singles matches this year with a perfect 10 wins from 10 matches.
He followed that up with a 90 per cent win record in doubles, dropping only two of 20 matches.
Davis is joined in the team of the year by his Strathdale Park teammates Jordan Hicks and Brett Marchant, Spring Gully's Rebecca Tweed and Nathan Mitchell and BTC Raiders' Bronwyn Osborne.
Castlemaine's Lewis Murray was named A-grade young player of the season.
Murray, who is only 13 years old, with a solid hitting game and bright future, won five out of five singles matches and 14 out of 16 doubles matches, helping Castlemaine to a third place finish.
Peter Somerville, of the BTC Deucebags, was named B-grade player of the season after guiding his team claim the minor premiership on the back of a tremendous season.
Strathdale Park Star's Jamie Windust claimed the award for B-grade young player of the season with his performances seeing him receive multiple opportunities to play A-grade throughout the season.
The B-grade team of the season was Peter Somerville (BTC Deucebags), Steve Christensen (BTC Deucebags), Aaron Stewart (BTC Heat) and Grant Rule (BTC Deucebags).
Denzel Cooper, of BTC New Team, was named the C-grade player of the season with his performances ensuring his team secured a finals berth.
Spring Gully's Edward Phillips of Spring Gully was the C-grade young player of the season after he led his team to a minor premiership and runners-up for the premiership.
The C-grade team of the season was Denzel Cooper (BTC New Team, Tom Stone (Spring Gully), Margaret McKinley (BTC Greatest Hits) and Leanne Tuckerman (Strathdale Park Stingers).
