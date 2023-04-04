Bendigo Advertiser
Strathdale Park premiership captain Jayd Davis claims BTA pennant tennis player of the year honour

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 1:00pm
Jayd Davis has capped a 2022-23 tennis season filled with individual and team success with Strathdale Park by claiming the BTA's A-grade player of the season award.
STRATHDALE Park premiership captain, Jayd Davis has been crowned the Bendigo Tennis Association's A-grade pennant player of the season for 2022-23.

