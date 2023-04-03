Bendigo Advertiser
A number burn-offs sees smoke waft over Bendigo

Alex Gretgrix
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
Authorities like the CFA will be watching out as two planned burns take place in Bendigo. File picture
Two planned burns in Bendigo suburbs may be the cause of a strong smell of smoke across the city.

