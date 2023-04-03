Two planned burns in Bendigo suburbs may be the cause of a strong smell of smoke across the city.
Forest Fire Management and the CFA have advised the burns on Hobson Street, California Gully and in Jackass Flat would take place on April 3.
Authorities said they should be completed between 10am and 6pm, but smoke may be seen in the area until April 6.
Smoke may be visible from California Gully, Jackass Flat, White Hills, Epsom, Bendigo, North Bendigo, Long Gully and surrounding areas.
Forest Fire management staff will be patrolling the burns until they are declared safe.
What to do about:
SMOKE
ROADS
ACCESS TO FOREST/PARK RECREATION SITES
For parks closures, please refer to Parks Victoria on 13 1963 or visit parkweb.vic.gov.au
Visit our website at vic.gov.au/plannedburns
Sign up for automated notifications about planned burns near you via plannedburns.ffm.vic.gov.au
Callers who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment can contact via the National Relay Service on 1800 555 677.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
