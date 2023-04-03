Bendigo Advertiser
Warning to lock up as Campaspe police investigate burglaries across region

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:00pm
A Victoria Police shoulder badge. File picture
A Victoria Police shoulder badge. File picture

A string of break-ins and thefts in northern Victoria has led to a plea from police for residents to protect their properties.

