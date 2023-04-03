A string of break-ins and thefts in northern Victoria has led to a plea from police for residents to protect their properties.
Three incidents in the first few days of April alone have been brought to police attention, leading to the stark safety warning.
Thieves have targeted a number residential properties and businesses in Echuca and beyond, leading to investigations from the Campaspe Criminal Investigation Unit.
Sometime between April 1 and 2, a vehicle and piece of farm machinery were stolen from a property on Kotta Road, Roslynmead.
Police said a silver 2019 Landcruiser ute and a red Case tractor with a front-end loader attachment were taken.
About 3am on April 2, offenders broke into an Echuca restaurant and took a quantity of cash and alcohol.
An Echuca motorcycle business was also targeted, with offenders taking two motorcycles valued at $10,000 each at around 3am on April 3.
Detective senior sergeant Troy Wickham said people needed to ensure they had the right security for their homes and businesses.
"If you haven't been targeted, you will be," he said.
"Whether it's installing CCTV or other measures, we're asking people to do what they can to prevent a break-in and protect their properties and possessions.
"We also urge anyone driving around town and sees anything suspicious to let us know. Because if it looks suspicious, it probably is."
Anyone with any information on the incidents mentioned or anything else, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report to crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
