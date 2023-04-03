Hundreds of central Victorian firefighters have received national awards for their efforts during the 2019-20 bushfires.
More than 400 volunteers and Country Fire Authority staff members from District 2, which stretches from Castlemaine to Bendigo, were presented with National Emergency Medals, recognising "valiant efforts" during disasters.
Strathfieldsaye brigade captain Matt McCarthy said it was an honour to be recognised with the medal.
"Volunteer fireys don't do the job for praise or awards - we do it to help out fellow Australians in need," he said.
"That said, it is nice for the hard work of our volunteers to be formally recognised in this way."
Medals were awarded at ceremonies held throughout the weekend, with more than 5500 CFA members lauded for their response to the bushfires.
"While these 2019-2020 fires devastated East Gippsland and the north-east of Victoria, it's important to acknowledge local response," CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said.
The bushfire crisis in 2019 saw blazes break out across most of Victoria's north-west region.
"But from that crisis arose the most remarkable human spirit of generosity and lending a hand," chief officer Heffernan said.
"Our medal recipients have exemplified that spirit, and I am incredibly proud of each and everyone of them.
"Whether they joined a firefighting strike team, worked in an Incident Control Centre or provided other assistance to affected communities - every contribution was valuable and made a real difference."
