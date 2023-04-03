Police are asking drivers to stay alert in busy parts of the city following a crash in Bendigo's CBD.
All emergency services attended the incident at Mollison Street after two cars collided about 9am on Monday, April 3.
Police said a 63-year-old driver from Ascot in a Ford Falcon was attempting to make a U-turn when it was in a collision with a Ford Territory, driven by a 46-year-old from Kangaroo Flat, travelling northbound.
Bendigo Highway Patrol sergeant Mick McCrann said while no one was trapped or injured, it was a timely reminder for drivers to always stay aware.
"It can get busy in the CBD area at varying times of the day, so we urge everyone to drive carefully," he said.
"There are two perfectly good roundabouts at either end of the street, please use them."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
