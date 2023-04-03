Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Heathcote-trained greyhound Baby Jaycee charges into Group 1 Golden Easter Egg Final

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Bob Douglas with his superstar bitch Baby Jaycee go for a stroll on his Heathcote property. Picture by Darren Howe
Trainer Bob Douglas with his superstar bitch Baby Jaycee go for a stroll on his Heathcote property. Picture by Darren Howe

FOR Heathcote greyhound trainer Bob Douglas, last Saturday night at Wentworth Park in Sydney just kept getting better and better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.