FOR Heathcote greyhound trainer Bob Douglas, last Saturday night at Wentworth Park in Sydney just kept getting better and better.
Not only did his young gun Baby Jaycee qualify for another Group 1 final in this weekend's Golden Easter Egg, he sat and watched as few of the favourites managed to progress through to the final.
In fact, two of the four semi-finals were won by 50-1 chances.
Then came the crowning moment, with Baby Jaycee drawing the coveted box one in the $300,000-to-the-winner final.
It's the draw Douglas has long-craved for the talented daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm.
Three times she has qualified for Group 1 finals, only to draw box eight.
But a testament to her class, she finished second in two of them - the National Futurity Final at Wentworth Park in January and the Australian Cup at The Meadows in February.
Only fourth in the line of betting last Saturday night, Baby Jaycee ($5) advanced to the final by winning heat three from box six.
The two-year stalked the early leader Wyndra All Class ($3.75 second favourite) until the home turn before charging to an impressive victory in 29:59 over the 520m.
Ritza Donna, a $71 chance, booked her spot in Saturday's final by finishing second.
Douglas will be chasing his second Golden Easter Egg triumph having won the race previously with Carlisle Jack in 2002.
"Now that we've got a decent draw, I'm just hoping we can repeat the dose," he said.
"Drawing the red has made it very interesting. We can't be happier with the draw and we can't be happier with the way she has pulled up. She pulled up brilliantly.
"We've just got to hang onto our hat and hold on until Saturday."
Douglas praised Baby Jaycee for another 'tough' performance in a strong heat and is now looking forward to the bitch's fourth Group 1 final, which will be contested minus a few of the genuine superstars of the track.
"The heat we were in, I reckon it was arguably the best heat," he said.
"We were in with best two bitches in New South Wales. She's A Pearl has won close to $1.7 million and Wyndra All Class beat us in the Futurity. Then we had the Melbourne Cup winner (Yachi Bale) in box two, who has won $750,000.
"Only two (dogs) could go through to the final, but the three of them all got knocked out in the run. That makes the task in the final that little bit easier.
"The best dog in the series Victa Damian got knocked out too;. He began badly and got tangled up in the run. Going into the series, I thought he had a mortgage on it.
"He had six-tenths on the next best qualifier last week, but like a lot of the superstars, he's been knocked out.
"It's still a good final, but it's opened right up."
Baby Jaycee has had 33 starts for 18 wins and eight minor placings and collected $236,048 in earnings for his owners Bree, Jy and Tory Pertzel.
She has finished second three times in five Group race starts, including the Group 2 Laurels Classic Final at Sandown Park last December.
We can't be happier with the draw and we can't be happier with the way she has pulled up. She pulled up brilliantly.- Heathcote trainer Bob Douglas
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.