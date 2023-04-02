Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Keighran helps Demons secure Premier Cricket flag

Updated April 2 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Keighran's debut season with Melbourne at Premier Cricket level finished with a grand final victory over Carlton.
Zane Keighran's debut season with Melbourne at Premier Cricket level finished with a grand final victory over Carlton.

Zane Keighran won his first Victorian Premier Cricket premiership on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.