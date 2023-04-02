Keighran helps Demons secure Premier Cricket flag

Zane Keighran won his first Victorian Premier Cricket premiership on Sunday.
The former Bendigo United and Golden Square batter helped Melbourne to victory over Carlton in the three-day clash at Windy Hill.
After bowling Carlton out for 184 on day one, Melbourne posted 236 in its first innings, with Keighran dismissed for four.
Needing to win outright to win the flag, Carlton made a quickfire 7-207 declared in its second innings and set Melbourne 156 for victory off 50 overs. Melbourne made its way 3-151 off 50 overs and won on first innings points.
Strathfieldsaye's Xavier Crone had figures of 2-63 and 1-55 for Carlton.
Keighran made 26 off 23 balls in the second innings, including three fours and one six before holing out with victory in sight.
Keighran finished his first season with Melbourne with 430 runs at Premier Cricket level at an average of 35.8.
