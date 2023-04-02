Roll up for a new spin on basketball

COME and try wheelchair basketball is about to be reinvigorated in Bendigo thanks to a partnership with Intereach, Sports Focus and Red Energy Arena.
A come and try day is planned for this Tuesday, open to people of all abilities to try out a sport that has gained great prominence around the world.
Intereach Co CEO Yvette Buhagiar said it was a great way for people to get involved in a sport, meet new friends and hopefully establish a longer-term competition.
"We have welcomed the opportunity to partner with Sports Focus and Red Energy Arena (Bendigo Basketball Stadium) to encourage people to take part," she said.
"We know it was a growing sport pre-COVID and we are hoping that enthusiasm is reignited as part of the come and try days."
The sport can be a social outing or highly competitive depending on what you are looking for.
And for those thinking of taking the plunge, wheelchairs will be supplied.
"The wheelchair, in this case, needs to be seen as a piece of sporting equipment to play the game - it opens up the sport to anyone who is able and willing to have a go," Buhagiar said.
As the stadium has wheelchairs to play the game, it opens up opportunities across a range of skill levels and of course brings people with a disability and without a disability together.
It becomes inclusive across the board.
Red Energy Arena Coordinator Bree Burt said the sessions were all-inclusive.
"It opens up a whole lot of possibilities," she said.
"Families and friends of a person with a disability can come together and play, people retired from sport due to injury can have a go and people who find it hard to run and jump.
"This could be your new sporting outing.
"We start off with pushing up and down the court so everyone learns how to control the chair, then we get into drills focusing on speed, strength and picking the ball up/bouncing.
"Then we'll get into a game with players picking their own sides. It will be great fun."
Come and try wheelchair basketball will be held this Tuesday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at Red Energy Arena.
It is free to play, but people must register.
To register go to: www.playhq.com/basketball-victoria/register/9673cc
