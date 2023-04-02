The start of Holy Week on Sunday was marked in Bendigo with the by-now traditional picnic in the park organised by refugee advocacy groups and church leaders.
Despite the sunshine, the 100 or so people gathered on the CBD library lawn were clearly more intent on social justice than sandwiches.
Among them were members of local refugee and immigrant Vietnamese, Karen, South Sudanese and Indonesian communities, and a Ukrainian flag was flapping in the breeze.
Addressing the small crowd, leaders celebrated their success in facilitating the settlement of two Hazara Afghan refugee families locally, with a third to hopefully be housed soon.
They also added their voices to "a national call to end offshore processing, and for permanent protection for all refugees".
Jan Govett from Amnesty International said she thought a lot of people wrongly believed refugee problems were now "over".
"There was the announcement about moving people off temporary protection visas, which was positive, but a lot of refugees weren't on them anyway," she said.
"About 11,000 people are still living in Australia on bridging visas with no rights, and then there's the people on Nauru and Manus."
Australia's humanitarian refugee intake, reportedly at its lowest level in 45 years, is also a focus of attention. "We're pushing for it to be increased," Ms Govett said.
Rural Australians for Refugees' Ken Rookes described the event as "a good opportunity to gather together the people concerned about these issues for encouragement and re-engagement.
"The struggle goes on," he said.
