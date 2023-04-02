Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Wilson saves the day for Braves in season-opener

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 2 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Wilson showed her class under pressure in the final seconds of Saturday night's game.
Kelly Wilson showed her class under pressure in the final seconds of Saturday night's game.

A clutch basket from veteran guard Kelly Wilson won the game for the Bendigo Braves' women in their NBL1 South season-opener on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.