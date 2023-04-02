Wilson saves the day for Braves in season-opener

A clutch basket from veteran guard Kelly Wilson won the game for the Bendigo Braves' women in their NBL1 South season-opener on Saturday night.
The Braves trailed the Frankston Blues by one point with 17 seconds remaining.
Wilson drove the ball towards the basket, pulled up from the right edge of the key and hit a step-back jump shot to give the Braves a 57-56 lead.
The Blues had seven seconds to attempt a game-winning shot, but their inbound pass was tipped by Kasey Burton and Cassidy McLean collected the loose ball.
She passed to Wilson, who calmly dribbled the ball to the other end of the court and time expired.
It was a gutsy win for the Braves, who were without starting centre Meg McKay and star recruit Amy Atwell.
McLean led the way for the Braves with 22 points, including three three-pointers.
Burton had 12 points and nine boards, while Wilson finished with nine points, eight assists and four rebounds.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
It wasn't a happy start to the season for the Braves' men, with Frankston scoring a 101-87 victory.
The Braves led by three points at half-time, but a poor third quarter gave the Blues the momentum.
Frankston dominated the third term 34-16 to break the game open.
The Braves could only get as close as 11 points in the final quarter.
Echuca sharp-shooter Luke Rosendale and new centre Adam Pechacek scored 24 points each for the Braves, while another recruit, Bijan Johnson, had 18 points.
Rosendale and Johnson hit four three-pointers each for the Braves.
Defence was the Braves' major issue, with all five of Frankston's starting five scoring in double figures.
The Braves' men and women back-up on Thursday night against old foe Ballarat in Ballarat.
The Miners' men's and women's teams both won their season-openers against the Melbourne Tigers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.