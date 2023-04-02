Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Emergency crews rescue man who fell into mine shaft at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 2 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image. Picture by Adam Trafford.
File image. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Bendigo's specialist mine rescue crew has helped rescue a man who fell about two metres down a shaft near Daylesford on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.