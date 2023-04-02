Bendigo's specialist mine rescue crew has helped rescue a man who fell about two metres down a shaft near Daylesford on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Leonards Hill, off Sailors Creek Road about 11.40am.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed the man suffered a dislocated shoulder and bruising in the incident.
The mine rescue crew, also known as Oscar team, worked with other crews to get the man to safety.
Ambulance Victoria said the man declined to be taken to hospital by paramedics but would attend in Melbourne.
