Phillips bounces back to land female drivers championship

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 9:00am
Australian Female Drivers Championship winner Michelle Phillips (centre), with Emily Suvaljko and Tiarna Ford, who finished second and third in the series at Albion Park.
A ROLLERCOASTER week for young Bendigo harness racing driver Michelle Phillips ended on an electrifying high in Queensland on Saturday night.

