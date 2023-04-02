Phillips bounces back to land female drivers championship

A ROLLERCOASTER week for young Bendigo harness racing driver Michelle Phillips ended on an electrifying high in Queensland on Saturday night.
Six days after being hospitalised following a nasty race fall on Ouyen Cup day, the 25-year-old claimed victory in the Australian Female Drivers Championship at Albion Park Raceway in Brisbane.
Representing Victoria against 11 other drivers from across Australia, Phillips accumulated 51 points across the six race series to be a clear winner ahead of Western Australia's Emily Suvaljko (39) and Tasmania's Tiarna Ford (34).
Phillips' fellow Victorian and another Bendigonian, Ellen Tormey finished seventh on 31 points.
A commanding win by Phillips was made even more impressive by her having drives in only four of the six races.
The Group 1-winning driver was grateful just to be involved after sustaining a concussion and heavy bruising to her body after being dislodged from the sulky of My Ultimate Rusty during race two at Ouyen on March 26.
"It was a bit of a shock. I wasn't expecting to come out on top, purely because I had less drives than a few of the other girls," Phillips said.
"Going back out onto the track (on Saturday), it was my first time back in the cart after my fall, so I was a little bit nervous.
"I told myself to just go out and enjoy it and have a crack and it paid off."
Phillips was quick to put the nerves behind her, finishing second in the opening heat on Make Mine Memphis.
She finished fifth in heat two after her horse locked wheels with another at the top of the straight, before no drives in heats three and four.
Tormey drove the winner of heat two, Nor Westa.
Phillips launched back into contention with a win on the Donny Smith-trained Mach Daddy in heat five and then sealed her title win with a second on Platinum Revolution in the final heat.
Phillips was thrilled to have notched-up a win for Redcliffe-based trainer Smith.
"I actually met him and his family and team when I was up here last year for the Queensland carnival," she said.
"It was quite nice to get a win for him.
"His horses are in pretty good form at the moment."
Queensland has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Phillips, who claimed her first Group 1 win last year on Sebs Choice, in the Redcliffe Gold Cup.
Back on Victorian soil, Phillips' focus will turn to her own small team of horses and looking to add to her season tally of 24 winners, particularly at Mildura Cup Carnival time.
"I'm really looking forward to getting my own horses back on the track. Having a setback with the fall, they've had the week off," she said.
"I always look forward to the Mildura Cup Carnival and have had a bit of success during the carnival.
"Hopefully I can continue that."
Phillips will have one drive for young Junortoun trainer Tarah McNamara on Poppy Popstar at Bendigo on Tuesday night, before a book of nine pacers at Mildura on Wednesday.
She is particularly keen to take the reins behind Poppy Popstar, after combining with the promising trotting mare for an emphatic win at Maryborough in late-February.
"She's got lots of potential and when she won a couple of starts ago, she definitely showed what she's got," she said.
"She won by 25-metres or so, so she's definitely one to keep an eye on."
