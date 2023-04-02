Pioneers split home games against GWS Giants

It was a mixed day for the Bendigo Pioneers in their first home games of the Coates Talent League.
The boys looked slick in an 82-point drubbing of Greater Western Sydney Academy, while the girls fought hard in a 25-point loss to the GWS Academy.
A brilliant opening 14 minutes was the catalyst for the boys' first victory of the season.
The Pioneers jumped the Giants by kicking four goals to none, with athletic forwards Eli Pearce, Hugh Byrne and Xavier Carter causing havoc inside 50.
Three more goals to end the quarter gave the Pioneers a 37-point lead at the first break.
The Giants had the better of the opening minutes of the second quarter and cut the deficit to less than five goals.
However, the Pioneers regained their mojo and four unanswered goals in eight minutes put the result beyond doubt.
The Pioneers led by 57 points at half-time and the margin ballooned to 82 points at the final siren, 19.10 (124) to 6.6 (42).
Midfielder Tom Evans led the way with 25 possessions and two goals.
Bailey Cain was impressive with 19 possessions and nine marks, while Harley Reid had 21 touches and one goal.
Byrne and Pearce kicked three goals each and small forward Elijah Brown bagged two goals.
The Pioneers had 12 individual goalkickers for the day.
"We had the players challenge us today as well as us challenging them,'' Pioneers' assistant coach Matt Dunham said.
"We went into the game with the mindset that we were going to either win together or lose together and that we were going to have some fun.
"We ticked all the boxes that head coach Danny O'Bree set us to achieve."
A strong final quarter gave the Pioneers' girls something positive to build on for next week's game against Tasmania.
Trailing by 37 points at the last change, the Pioneers won the final quarter 2.1 to 0.1 to reduce the margin of 25 points, 8.7 (55) to 4.6 (30).
Lucia Painter was outstanding for the Pioneers.
The midfielder had 26 possessions, 10 tackles and a team-high eight inside 50s.
Skipper Lila Keck continued her bright start to the season, with 20 disposals and one goal, while Jemmika Douglas had 22 possessions and 12 tackles.
The Pioneers had more kicks (142-131), more marks (37-20) and more inside 50s (34-30), but it was the Giants' ability to turn their inside 50s into scores that proved the difference.
The Pioneers - boys and girls - travel to Melbourne on Easter Saturday to play the Tassie Devils at Arden Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.