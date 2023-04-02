Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Pioneers split home games against GWS Giants

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 2 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers' forward Elijah Brown gets a kick away despite some close attention from the GWS defence. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Pioneers' forward Elijah Brown gets a kick away despite some close attention from the GWS defence. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy

It was a mixed day for the Bendigo Pioneers in their first home games of the Coates Talent League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.