Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/AFL

FOOTBALL: Dal Santo marches into St Kilda Hall of Fame

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 2 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bendigo Pioneer Nick Dal Santo during his AFL career with St Kilda. Dal Santo, who played 260 games for the club, has been inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame. Picture by Getty Images
Former Bendigo Pioneer Nick Dal Santo during his AFL career with St Kilda. Dal Santo, who played 260 games for the club, has been inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame. Picture by Getty Images
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.