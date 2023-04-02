FOOTBALL: Dal Santo marches into St Kilda Hall of Fame

BENDIGO'S Nick Dal Santo has been elevated into the St Kilda Football Club Hall of Fame.
Dal Santo joined Leigh Montagna as the 49th and 50th members of the Saints' Hall of Fame as the club celebrated its 150th anniversary at the MCG on Saturday.
Recruited from the Bendigo Pioneers with pick 13 as part of the famed 2001 National Draft, Dal Santo was a three-time All-Australian in 2005, 2009 and 2011 and second in the Brownlow Medal in 2011 and third in 2005.
Dal Santo played in three grand finals (2009 and two in 2010) for the Saints, but a premiership eluded him.
"I'm satisfied in what I've been able to achieve. There's no doubt that what happened in those grand finals at St Kilda hurt a lot, but the friendships and relationships I have with those people are the equivalent of if we had won one," Dal Santo told the Bendigo Advertiser following his AFL retirement at the end of 2016.
"In terms of my career I've achieved a few things personally, which has been really nice. Leaving Bendigo as a 17-year-old, I never set out to try to be a three-time All-Australian or anything like that, but they are fantastic things to look back on."
Known for his silky skills, Dal Santo played 260 of his 322 AFL games with the Saints before closing out his career at North Melbourne.
Now aged 39, Dal Santo is back involved at the Saints as the club's AFLW coach.
