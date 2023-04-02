Blues strike first blow; Eagles flex muscles in LVFNL netball

INGLEWOOD has celebrated its return to LVFNL A-grade netball with a stirring 12-goal triumph over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in Saturday's season opener.
A young and eager Blues, coached by Helen Ward and Dianne Wayman, marked their first match back in the league's top tier with a 47-35 win on their home court at Inglewood.
It was the club's first A-grade win since round 14 of the 2019 season, when they defeated Pyramid Hill by 14 goals.
The Blues won three games that season and while no one - especially in Inglewood - is rushing to make predictions on numbers of wins this season, there was a sense of relief and excitement following Saturday's victory.
"We're trying to take it all in," joint coach Ward said in the minutes after the victory.
"The supporters and parents are all pretty chuffed. There were four young local girls that played.
"Our best-on-court was 17-year-old goal shooter Emily Leach, who is a local.
"I've coached her before in the 17-and-unders, but she has really matured as a player.
"Her strength is a real advantage.
"Then we had Grace Christiansen down at goal keeper, who played a great game. They all did really. It was just a great team effort.
"It's a good start ... quite promising. But Dianne and I will keep a cap on it for a while."
The four locals for Inglewood included Tameka Bickford and Holly Martin, who both spent time at wing defence, and goal defence Tamara Bickford.
A solid all-round performance from the Blues included major contributions from slick midcourter Abbey Hayes and goal attack Taya Battram.
The supporters and parents are all pretty chuffed. There were four young local girls that played.- Helen Ward
While the Blues will face a tough assignment after the Easter break, with an away clash against Marong, joint coach Wayman hoped a first-up win would instill some confidence among the young group and allow them to grow together.
"There's still a lot of things they can improve on, but I felt our girls really wanted the ball," she said.
"Five of our girls played their first ever A-grade match and the average age of the team would be around 21.
"It gives us something to build on."
At Marist College, Maiden Gully YCW got its premiership defence off to a perfect start with a nine-goal win over Marong.
The Eagles, well led at both ends of the court by goal attack Meg Patterson and Jayne Norton, set up their 56-47 victory with a brilliant first half.
They led by 16 at half time before the Panthers found their groove in the second half to finish the game full of running.
New Eagles coach Adam Boldiston was stoked to get the season off to a promising start, in particular, with the memory of last year's round one loss to the Panthers still fresh in some of his players' minds.
"We came out of the blocks firing and the girls played some beautiful netball in the first half to set up the win," he said.
"We were solid all over the court. The defenders were doing their job and creating heaps of turnovers and the attack end looked slick and was converting everything.
"It was a very good start, being 16 up at half time.
"We had a really good training session on Thursday and the girls looked very sharp in that.
"Those who played last year and lost to Marong first-up were pretty fired up and out for a bit of redemption.
"(The result) wasn't totally unexpected, but it did surprise me a little bit. But it was very pleasing.
"The only thing was our consistency did drop off into the second half, but that's to be expected as Marong is a proud club."
Joint skipper Danielle O'Toole, who moved from defence to centre at quarter time, was the Panthers' best, while their defensive pairing of Tracey O'Donnell and Abby Thompson started to gel as the game wore on.
Last season's runner-up Mitiamo showed it would be a force to be reckoned with again this season with a 72-37 victory over Bridgewater, highlighted by a brilliant performance from Superoos centre Amelia Ludeman.
At Calivil, goal defence Jorja Hufer and new recruit Emily Langley were keys in the Maroons thrilling two-goal win over Calivil United.
They won a see-sawing contest 39-37.
Normally a defender, Langley excelled at the attacking end of the court in the absence of regular goal shooter Kym Childs.
Pyramid Hill had the bye and opens its season against Calivil United on April 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.