Blues strike first blow; Eagles flex muscles in LVFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 2 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 11:30am
INGLEWOOD has celebrated its return to LVFNL A-grade netball with a stirring 12-goal triumph over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in Saturday's season opener.

