Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Inaugural Bendigo homegrown Gold Rock 3550 festival a success

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:38pm, first published April 2 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo's inaugural homegrown live rock festival Gold Rock 3550 went off a treat, judging by the happy crowd of around 200 that came together at Handle Bar in Mitchell Street to hear artists in a range of sub-genres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.