Bendigo's inaugural homegrown live rock festival Gold Rock 3550 went off a treat, judging by the happy crowd of around 200 that came together at Handle Bar in Mitchell Street to hear artists in a range of sub-genres.
The event was the brainchild of local musician Shann Lions, a former frontman of local bands Four Lions and Ruteger, who played in the act Mystic Park.
Also on the bill were bands the Alarms, Derwents, The Bridesmaid, Loui Froia Band, Mia Mazzarella and Melbourne outfit Stepmother.
Emcee was Sam Bastian.
"It's amazing. It's just great to see original music in Bendigo. There should be more of it, music lover Mick Weir said.
"There's a good crowd and the sound is fantastic. Shann's done a great job."
Bill Coutts, who was at the "backyard venue" from 3pm when the event kicked off, was also impressed.
"It's nice to have a rock 'n roll thing rather than a blues festival. I'm sure it will get bigger," he said.
It was positive for the event to be supporting local businesses, including local brewers, Cornella Brewery, and the surrounding eateries, where people were ordering food, he said.
Darci Tierney and her friends were unaware of the festival when they decided to go to Handle Bar for a drink on Saturday afternoon.
"We had no idea it was going to be on. It's so exciting," she said.
"I love my live music. We were just saying we'd like to hear more of it!"
