Siegfried Idyll opens undergound at Central Deborah Gold Mine

By Jenny Denton
Updated April 2 2023 - 3:20pm, first published April 1 2023 - 6:47pm
Conductor Anthony Negus runs the 13-piece chamber orchestra through a sound check in preparation for the first underground performance of Siegfried Idyll on Saturday night. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Conductor Anthony Negus runs the 13-piece chamber orchestra through a sound check in preparation for the first underground performance of Siegfried Idyll on Saturday night. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Sixty-one metres beneath Bendigo a 13-piece Melbourne Opera Chamber Orchestra was warming up for a unique performance on Saturday afternoon.

