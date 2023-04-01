We're on Easter weather watch, hoping rain stays away

This time next week we'll be waking up to the day of the Easter parade and the hope that dragons will once again roam our city's streets.
Eyes are also - at least in our office - firmly on the weather forecast. The other hope? That rain stays away after last year's parade had to be cancelled due to wet weather.
We've been keeping tabs on the ever-evolving state of the weather through various sites - the Bureau of Meteorology and the Weather Channel being just two.
So what is the week looking like heading into the start of the festivities on Friday - with Easter egg hunts (blindfolded, adult version anybody?), markets, bookstalls, art fairs and parades planned.
The Bureau has the week starting off with a burst of autumn warmth - temperatures in the mid-20s and cooler nights which makes for great sleeping.
At this point the weather starts to turn on Friday with a 25 per cent chance of at least 5mm falling but by Saturday that drops to 4mm.
Which, at this stage, means there is a 75 per cent chance of just 1mm or no rain for the first two days of the festival.
As this is being written the Bureau hadn't released its prediction for Sunday on its in-phone app, but the Weather Channel gave it a go.
And its longer-range forecast? Partly cloudy with a 7 per cent chance of range on Sunday, decreasing to a 6 per cent chance by the close-out of the festival on Monday.
We all know how variable weather can be, so the low-chance of rain at this point builds in some wriggle room for blue skies and a rainfree festival.
We'll be crossing our fingers for extra good luck.
Have a great week.
