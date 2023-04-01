Shesallshenanigans blitzes her Gold Rush rivals

SHESALLSHENANIGANS continued her affinity for Bendigo by producing a resounding victory in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush on Saturday.
The Simon Zahra-trained filly, brilliantly ridden by Linda Meech, made light work of her 11 rivals in the 1000m two-year-old feature, stamping her class with an imposing 4.25-length win.
Her second career win came little over a month after the daughter of Toronado and Segenhoe Valley broke her maiden in fine style at Bendigo over 1100m.
In between, Shesallshenanigans went to Adelaide where she finished a strong third over 1050m, helping give her an edge in an experience on most of her opposition on Saturday.
A dominant win had Zahra brimming with anticipation for a bright future.
"That was pretty impressive. I loved the way she got to the front, relaxed nicely and Linda (Meech) could go whenever she wanted to go," he said.
"I just loved the way she let down today.
"She's really starting to turn the corner and she's turned into a really nice racehorse.
"Congratulations to all the owners, it's a good payday for everyone and, whatever happens from here, it is onwards and upwards."
Zahra was certain the trip to Adelaide last month had left Shesallshenanigans well prepared for the rigours of a tough Gold Rush.
"I think experience here today saw that come to the fore," he said.
"She relaxed nicely, she didn't overrace when she put the brakes on."
Zahra was in no hurry on Saturday in committing to a next start for the filly, with the options including a return to Adelaide for the Listed Dequetteville Stakes (1050m), or The Showdown (1200m), both on April 15.
"Obviously we've got the 1200 in a couple weeks, which is on the same day (as the Dequetteville), and we've been a bit suspect whether she's going to get a strong 1200," he said.
"So we'll just go home, enjoy the win and we've got plenty of time to have a think about it."
Meech only added to the intrigue, suggesting that on the strength of Saturday's win, the 1200m at Sandown would likely suit Shesallshenanigans.
"I think she's got a really good racing brain, so she could probably step out over 1200 and still have a real acceleration," she said.
"Not many horses can sprint off a really high cruising speed, but she can, so 1200 might suit her right down to the ground.
"She's just got a great racing brain, she doesn't get upset, nothing flusters her.
"But in saying that she's not half-dead under you, she's got a little bit of jiggle in her sprint."
Shesallshenanigans boosted her record to two wins and a placing from four starts for $168,850 in earnings.
