Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Shesallshenanigans blitzes her Gold Rush rivals

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 2 2023 - 9:58am, first published April 1 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shesallshenanigans, ridden by Linda Meech, wins the VOBIS Gold Rush at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Shesallshenanigans, ridden by Linda Meech, wins the VOBIS Gold Rush at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

SHESALLSHENANIGANS continued her affinity for Bendigo by producing a resounding victory in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.