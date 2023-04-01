Bendigo Advertiser
Sheridan Clarke scores first metro win on Golden Mile day

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 1 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:38pm
Sheridan Clarke is all smiles after notching up her maiden metropolitan win in the opening event on Golden Mile race day at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
GOLDEN Mile day will always hold fond memories for jockey Sheridan Clarke, after the apprentice jockey claimed her first metropolitan winner aboard Imperial Lad at Bendigo on Saturday.

