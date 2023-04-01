GOLDEN Mile day will always hold fond memories for jockey Sheridan Clarke, after the apprentice jockey claimed her first metropolitan winner aboard Imperial Lad at Bendigo on Saturday.
The 29-year-old won rave reviews for her polished performance in steering the John Moloney-trained six-year-old gelding to a tough and classy frontrunning win in the opening event on the nine-race program.
Imperial Lad was rated perfectly out in front by Clarke, who kicked clear on him in the straight, and had enough in reserve to stave off a fast-finishing Crosshaven, to win by a half-head, with Noname Lane half-a-length back in third.
Moloney stable spokesperson Shane O'Sullivan was lavish in his praise of Clarke's winning ride.
"She's rated him perfectly, got him out of the gates, had him in a nice comfortable rhythm all the way and punched him out good to the line," he said.
"We were quietly confident. His run last start at The Valley was very good, he missed the run at Echuca unfortunately, but he's trained on well since."
A wonderful money-spinner for connections, Imperial Lad won for the ninth time in 47 starts and has been placed a further 19 times, highlighted by 12 seconds.
"He's won well over half-a-million. He's been a fantastic horse for the stable, well picked out at the sales and he's been a very good contributor his whole career," O'Sullivan said.
Clarke, who is apprenticed to Phillip Stokes at Pakenham, was thrilled to have notched up her first metro success.
"It's fantastic, especially to do it for John and the team," she said.
"I've been doing a little bit of work for them, going and doing jump-outs nearly every Monday, so it's great to get the first for them too.
"A massive milestone for me anyway and it's one of my goals that has been ticked off."
The mature-aged apprentice, who rode Imperial Lad for the first time on Saturday, admitted heading to Bendigo with plenty of confidence following his solid first-up sixth at Moonee Valley last month.
"He loves being out in front and just cruises along," she said.
"The horses headed him probably three quarters up the straight but he dug deep and got the job done.
"He's been trailing up really well. Linda Meech rode him last start and he run super first up and I thought he'd get the job done today."
