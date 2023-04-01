Here To Shock stuns rivals in Golden Mile triumph

PREVIOUSLY trained at Bendigo, Here To Shock returned to his former home on Saturday to claim his biggest career win to date in the $200,000 Listed Golden Mile (1600m).
The five-year-old gelding, now trained at Euroa by Ben and J.D. Hayes, made it three-straight wins, again raising the bar in an excellent first preparation for his new stable.
Superbly ridden by Daniel Stackhouse, he came from back behind the leaders to burst to the lead at the 200m and prove too strong for his 11 rivals in the run to the line.
A pair of long-shots, Laure Me In ($81) and Prince Of Helena ($101), worked home well to fill the minor placings, with local hope, the Josh Julius-trained Just Folk, battling on for fourth.
The favourite Munhamek ($2.90) finished back in seventh.
A Golden Mile victory was an excellent follow up to the son of 2009 Melbourne Cup winner Shocking's emphatic win in last month's $100,000 Echuca Cup (1400m).
It added to a big day for the Hayes camp, which savoured Group 1 success less than 20 minutes earlier with Mr Brightside, in the $4 million Doncaster Mile at Randwick.
"It's a great thrill for the whole team, back at the farm and at Flemington. It's been a big half-an-hour and we couldn't be happier," said stable spokesperson Dom Rhoden.
"He was just a touch slow out, which wasn't ideal, but Stacky got him into a great spot and got the luck when we needed it.
"It was centimetre perfect by Stacky."
Rhoden was unsure what the immediate future held for Here To Shock, who won for the sixth time in 19 starts, and boosted his prize earnings to $464,690.
"There's not a great deal left for him at this time of year, it might be a good chance to reset him for spring," he said.
"He gets his rating up now with a stakes win and we could possibly look at a few of those handicap races in spring."
Stackhouse said it was always the plan to have Here To Shock - a frontrunner for much of his career - switch off early in the race.
"That was the plan, just to make sure he ran out the mile," he said.
"I was just hoping Rambler Rebel bowled along at a bit quicker tempo, but we just had to use that horse as a bunny just to get him to switch off.
"He got a lot of pressure to his outside, so it actually worked out in our favour. I was able to switch off, get him in a really good mindset and rhythm.
"I just had my heart in my mouth and had to take my medicine on the corner.
"Once that pressure was applied and Rambler Rebel stopped in my tracks I had nowhere to go.
"To their credit, Lindsay Park and all their staff, a big congratulations to them.
"This horse has picked up from a stop-start (run) and won very convincingly."
His Golden Mile win formed part of a double for Stackhouse following his win earlier in the program on the Chris Waller-trained Caboche.
Here To Shock was formerly trained at Bendigo by Brent Stanley, who has retained an ownership share in the gelding.
He won his first two starts for Stanley and three in total in 14 starts.
He has now won three of five for the Hayes stable.
