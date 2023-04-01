P-plater's car impounded after doing more than 50km over limit

A probationary driver had his car impounded and will face court after Bendigo police allegedly detected him travelling at 138km/h in an 80km/h zone in Strathfieldsaye on Friday night.
Sergeant Anthony Johnson said police intercepted the car on Strathfieldsaye Road, an 80km/h zone, at 11.20pm and immediately impounded the vehicle.
"You're travelling through bushland out there and people tend to forget that area is pretty heavy with kangaroos, which are going to make a mess of your car and you at 130km/h," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Opportunistic thefts
In other police news, residents are being warned to lock both their cars and houses after several opportunistic break-ins were reported.
Sergeant Johnson from Bendigo Police said thieves were checking cars parked outside houses and in driveways and also going into unlocked homes.
"They don't care if someone's inside there or not," he said.
.
