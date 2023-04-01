P-plater's car impounded after doing more than 50km over limit

Bendigo Advertiser
P-plater allegedly 50km/h over at Strathfieldsaye to face court

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 1 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:00pm
A probationary driver had his car impounded and will face court after Bendigo police allegedly detected him travelling at 138km/h in an 80km/h zone in Strathfieldsaye on Friday night.

