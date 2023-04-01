SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: Today's football results across the region

BL-Serpentine 15.11 (101) def Inglewood 11.17 (83)
Bridgewater 20.18 (138) def Mitiamo 5.4 (34)
Newbridge 10.7 (67) def Calivil United 7.7 (49)
Bendigo Pioneers 19.10 (124) def GWS Giants 6.6 (42)
GWS Giants 8.7 (55) def Bendigo Pioneers 4.6 (30)
A GRADE: Newbridge 39 def Calivil United 37, Mitiamo 72 def Bridgewater 37, Inglewood 47 def BL-Serpentine 35, Maiden Gully YCW 56 def Marong 47.
B GRADE: Newbridge 47 def Calivil United 39, Bridgewater 34 def Mitiamo 31, BL-Serpentine 31 def Inglewood 26, Marong 51 def Maiden Gully YCW 38.
C GRADE: Bridgewater 17 def Mitiamo 14, BL-Serpentine 63 def Inglewood 12, Newbridge 39 def Calivil United 24, Marong 58 def Maiden Gully YCW 52.
C RESERVE: BL-Serpentine 47 def Inglewood 32, Newbridge 40 def Calivil United 34, Bridgewater 46 def Mitiamo 26, Maiden Gully YCW 42 def Marong 41.
17-UNDER: Calivil United 44 def Newbridge 28, Bridgewater 86 def Mitiamo 13, Marong 50 def Maiden Gully YCW 24.
15-UNDER: Bridgewater 51 def Mitiamo 13, BL-Serpentine 19 def Inglewood 18, Maiden Gully YCW 40 def Marong 23.
13-UNDER: Bridgewater 20 def Mitiamo 10, Inglewood 16 def BL-Serpentine 6, Maiden Gully YCW 21 def Marong 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.