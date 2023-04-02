LVFNL ROUND 1: Panthers' flag defence off to dominant start

FOR the third year in a row Marong has made an emphatic round one statement in the Loddon Valley league.
Coming off their first flag for 33 years, there was no sign of a premiership hangover for the Panthers as they crushed an undermanned Maiden Gully YCW by 127 points on Saturday night.
The Panthers started their premiership defence in ominous style, winning 19.14 (128) to 0.1 (1) at Maiden Gully, with the Eagles being held scoreless until the final quarter.
The Panthers have made a habit in recent years of firing off an immediate warning to the rest of the competition having now won their past three round one games by a combined 412 points.
"I thought our pressure around the ball was really good and that then allowed us to set up structurally behind the ball really well," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"Our intensity was really good, but we still have a fair bit of work to do. I didn't think we were clean at times around the ball, we probably overused it a bit and didn't get bang for buck in our forward half.
"Our forward entries weren't to the standard we expect; we missed a lot of kicks going inside the forward 50, so there's plenty of areas for us to work on, but going into round one there's a lot of unknowns and to come away with a win like that we're happy with."
The Panthers' best players were led by the quartet of Jack McCaig, Jacob Ede, Ryley Taylor (two goals) and Jimmy Gadsden, who were all part of the midfield rotation.
"Jack played midfield and just ran hard all night and broke the lines," Jacobs said.
"Jacob, Ryley and Jimmy all played through the midfield and rotated on a wing and up forward and won a lot of clearances and ball."
New ruckman Michael Bradbury was also among the standouts for the Panthers, a rolled ankle in the first quarter didn't stop star forward Brandyn Grenfell from kicking eight goals, while recruit Matt Riordan slotted three.
Zach Turnbull hurt his ankle for the Panthers, who kicked four goals in the first quarter, seven in the second, four in the third and four in the last.
The Eagles under new coach Jay McDonald went into the game missing nine of their best 22, including skipper and key defender Hamish McCartney, through a combination of unavailability and injuries stemming from practice matches.
"We knew who we were coming up against and obviously the result isn't ideal for round one," McDonald said.
"But at the same time, we've been smashed by injuries coming out of the practice matches.
"We understood what we were going into against a really strong side with what we had available to pick from wasn't the greatest mix.
"We just wanted the 22 who went out there to compete for four quarters and for the most part I thought we did that; we tried to have a crack to the best of our ability, which is all I could ask for."
On a tough night for the Eagles defender Ed Crisp was named their best player.
"Ed really impressed me. He had to step up in a key defender role because we had a few of our taller boys out and I thought he did a really good job," McDonald said.
"He held down a lot of one-on-ones and with the amount of footy coming into our back line he had a fair bit of opportunity to show us what he could do and he battled really well all night."
Among the players missing for the Eagles was key midfield recruit Bryce Franzini, who will be sidelined for the whole season with a torn meniscus.
And fellow midfield recruit Riley Bacon is likely to be out for six to eight weeks after dislocating his shoulder against Shepparton East the previous week.
A 12-goal haul to new co-captain Josh Martyn highlighted Bridgewater's thumping 104-point win over Mitiamo.
The Mean Machine blew the Superoos away after half-time to win 20.18 (138) to 5.4 (34) at Mitiamo.
Bridgewater's lead at half-time had been 18 points, 4.9 to 2.3, before the Mean Machine piled on 16 goals to three in the second half to start the season in fine style.
Included in the Mean Machine's second-half onslaught was a 10-goal third quarter.
"We had six new players playing senior footy for us and four 18-year-olds who all played really well," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was pleasing to stick at it for four quarters and get the first win on the board.
"Doof (Martyn) was fantastic for us up forward with 12 goals. He led really well and helped set up a few goals as well with his tackling pressure and use of the footy, so it was a great start to the year for him.
"Darcy Wood and Harry McKinley are a couple of young players who both went really well; Aaron Gauci and Ben Derrick, who kicked a goal, both played their first games for us and went well, too.
"Ollie Muggleton played a really handy role in the ruck to help out Sam Dewar, but overall, I think the squad adapted really well to the conditions.
"It was quite windy, but just our ability to be able to stay in the contest and play well as a team was the most pleasing aspect for me."
For the new-look Mitiamo side, the 104-point margin was the biggest defeat the Superoos have copped since 2013.
"It's obviously not the scoreline we would have hoped for, but we're upbeat," new Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"We know we've got some areas to work on, but there were some really promising signs from our younger players and I thought our experienced leaders really led from the front.
"We're keeping our heads up. We've got the next two weeks off (Easter general bye then club bye) and we are going to work really hard to improve come round three."
With more than half the Superoos' side recruits, one of the first-gamers in Zach Morrison was Mitiamo's best player.
"Zach is a young fella and played really well in his first game for the club as a mid/half-forward," Varcoe said.
"Ross Turner in the middle led really strongly, Luke Lougoon off half-back was among our better players and Daniel Walters, another of our new players to the club, did really well in the midfield.
"And young Josh Diss out of the East Loddon Rams playing his first game of senior footy had a really positive game on the wing.
"We had a few out today, so, hopefully, we'll have a few coming into the side in three weeks."
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine made more of its scoring opportunities to open its season with a 13-point victory over Inglewood.
The Blues had two more scoring shots, but it was the Bears that prevailed 14.12 (96) to 11.17 (83) at Inglewood.
"Getting a win in round one is pleasing," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"We were able to take our chances in front of goal a bit better than what Inglewood did, which is something we've been working hard on over the pre-season, so it was good to see it pay off today."
The Bears led by 18 points at both quarter-time and half-time before extending their advantage to 36 points at the final change.
The Blues closed the game out kicking five goals to one in the final quarter, but were left to rue their wasted opportunities, particularly early in the contest when they kicked 1.7 in the first term and had 3.11 on the board from 14 scoring shots at half-time.
In what was the first time the Bears have won their opening game since 2019, their best players were led by recruit Louis Mott through the midfield.
Defenders Josh Taig and Kyal Zass were also solid for the Bears, while reigning best and fairest Laird opened his season with a strong game in the ruck and also impacted up forward with three goals, as did veteran Andrew Gladman.
Blues coach Darrell Billett was left lamenting not only his side's poor kicking at goal, but frustrating turnovers in general play.
"Unfortunately, our field kicking was just terrible today," Billett said.
"I think a bit of it was the fact that it was round one when the pressure ramps up from what you're used to at training. A lot of our turnovers were from perceived pressure, so it's something we'll work on."
Midfielder Alex Lowe was named best for the Blues.
"Alex was solid through the middle, Sam Dorevtich in the midfield and across half-back played well, Luke Matheson in the backline was solid and Daniel Polack changing on-ball with Charlie Ingham was good in his first game for us," Billett said.
Dorevitch, Charlie McGaw, new assistant coach Fergus Payne, Keelan Payne and Sam Polack all kicked two goals for the Blues.
A four-goal to one third quarter helped pave the way for Newbridge to defeat Calivil United by 18 points.
In what was a game where both sides were being led by new coaches, the Maroons emerged victorious 10.7 (67) to 7.7 (49) at Calivil.
"It was a real arm-wrestle for a lot of the game today," Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"Both teams broke it open at times and it had momentum swings... the pace of the game was reasonably fast and there was quite a few skill errors, which happens early on.
"We spoke to our boys that it was going to be one of those games where it was a matter of who was going to be standing at the end.
"We kicked four goals in the third quarter with a slight advantage and were able to hold on in the last quarter.
"We really worked on our defensive structures in the last quarter and stuck to it really well, which was a positive sign.
"I felt in the practice matches we weren't running defensively, but we did that well today and were able to get the result, which is a great way to start the season."
On a sour note for the Maroons forward Chris Dixon was taken to hospital in the third quarter with a serious ankle injury.
"Dicko was providing a really good target for us from full-forward, but unfortunately, at this stage it doesn't look great in terms of his ankle," Smith said.
Midfielder Dylan Stevens was the best for the Maroons, while Darby Semmens, playing on a match permit from Harcourt, was also impressive.
"We had Darby for the week and his delivery in the heat of battle and silkiness was awesome," Smith said.
"Sam Gale (fellow co-coach) kicked four goals, including a couple of nice ones from the boundary.
"Unfortunately we had Angus Fortune go down with some soreness and Will Copeland, who is a new player for us, stepped up and played 90 per cent of the game in the ruck against a quality ruckman (Justin Hynes)."
The Demons' three best players were three of their recruits in defender Henry Miller, ruckman Justin Hynes and backman Jake Maher.
"It was one of those games that could have gone either way," Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis said.
"The percentage of time with the ball probably would have been 50-50, but we just didn't capitalise.
"It was disappointing to get beaten, but we played some good footy throughout the game... they kicked a couple of really nice goals from the boundary that hurt us."
Also among the best for the Demons was Jake Lawry in his 150th game.
"Jake has been a very good contributor to Calivil over the years and was his normal self today playing a really good game," Dennis said.
Cody Thompson (groin) is an injury concern out of the game for the Demons.
