Distracted while driving? The cameras may be watching

Mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras are now in use in Victoria, and are set to become more common around the state, the government announced on Saturday.
Two trailers containing the AI-assisted cameras are now operational, Police Minister Anthony Carbines said, and the government plans to expand the fleet from mid-2023 to more than 200 locations in rural and metropolitan Victoria "to help catch people using their mobile phone and not wearing their seatbelts while driving".
The government has invested $33.7 million on the technology, which it is estimated will prevent 95 crashes that result in injury or death per year, as part of its Victorian Road Safety Strategy.
Bendigo Police Sergeant Anthony Johnson described mobile phone use when driving as "a massive problem" locally.
"There are quite a few tickets given out for it on a daily basis," he said.
"Getting sneaky and holding the phone down low makes it even worse. I don't think people realise but they might as well close their eyes."
Failure to wear seatbelts was also an occasional issue, he said.
"There's still some people that don't seem to use them for some reason."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The rollout of the cameras - intended to reduce road trauma - coincides with new driver distraction road rules that came into effect across the state on Friday, extending current mobile phone laws to cover newer technologies like in-built vehicle systems, mounted devices, wearable devices such as smartwatches and portable devices.
The penalty for being caught driving distracted is a $555 fine and four licence demerit points.
An initial three-month grace period will apply from the introduction of the technology before drivers face infringement and demerit penalties, with advisory letters sent.
To support the rollout of the new cameras, The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) has launched a public education campaign to inform drivers about them.
For more information on the new road rules, visit vicroads.vic.gov.au/drivingdistractions.
