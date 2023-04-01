Bendigo Advertiser
Mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras now operating in Victoria

By Jenny Denton
Updated April 1 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
Distracted while driving? The cameras may be watching

Mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras are now in use in Victoria, and are set to become more common around the state, the government announced on Saturday.

