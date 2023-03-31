HISTORIC negotiations led by central Victoria's Traditional Owners could gain momentum by the end of the year, a roadmap suggests.
The Dja Dja Wurrung appear increasingly likely to get the ball rolling on their priorities for a Treaty around the time when statewide group the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria launches its own negotiations with the state government.
The latter group on Friday released its roadmap for negotiations expected to tackle big, overarching issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living in Victoria, including jobs, education, healthcare and justice system reform.
The document will help bridge the period from the assembly's general elections in May through to the negotiations.
It assumes statewide negotiations will be underway by the end of 2023.
That opens the door for the Dja Dja Wurrung - who are recognised as the Traditional Owners in much of central Victoria, including Bendigo - to start their own treaty negotiations.
Trent Nelson has represented the Dja Dja Wurrung's Aboriginal corporation DJAARA at the assembly.
It is too early to know what matters might weave their ways into Treaty negotiations, the Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta man said.
"It's a bit hard because anything can be on the table but we really have not sat down as a group and said 'alright, what does Dja Dja Wurrung want?' in terms of Treaty," Mr Nelson said.
Much of the group's focus in recent years has been on land management and other matters arising since the Dja Dja Wurrung signed its Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the government last decade, he said.
That will be useful because it has meant the Dja Dja Wurrung has worked even more closely with a host of government agencies on matters that talks might cover, and had extensive knowledge about what might be helpful moving forward.
The Victorian Treaty must have self-determination at its heart, assembly co-chair, Aunty Geraldine Atkinson said.
"Treaty means genuine self-determination - the transfer of political power and decision-making power to First Peoples to make the decisions that affect our communities, lands and waters," the Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder said.
Victoria's Treaty talks should not be confused with talks about a Referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Australia's parliament.
That is a separate process.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.