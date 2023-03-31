Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Dja Dja Wurrung prepare as Victorian Treaty negotiations loom

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Nelson performs a Welcome to Country. Picture by Darren Howe.
Trent Nelson performs a Welcome to Country. Picture by Darren Howe.

HISTORIC negotiations led by central Victoria's Traditional Owners could gain momentum by the end of the year, a roadmap suggests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.