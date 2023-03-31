Giant test on home soil for Bendigo Pioneers' programs

Bendigo Pioneer Harley Reid is one of the most talked about under-age footballers in Australia.
Widely-regarded as a potential number one selection in this year's AFL National Draft, Reid has the eyes of the football world on him everytime he steps on to the field.
In last week's Coates Talent League season-opener against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, Reid was the one Pioneers' player that received plenty of treatment from the Rebels.
The Rebels did everything they could to knock Reid off his game. That's the attention that comes with being such a prodigious talent.
Despite the heavy attention, Reid was one of the Pioneers' best players in the 16-point loss.
He spent about 60 per cent of the game in the midfield and 40 per cent inside forward 50 and finished with 21 possessions and 2.2.
Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said the club was focused on not relying too heavily on Reid.
"Yes, we have to look after Harley, but there's another 17 guys out on the field as well,'' O'Bree said.
"We have other avenues as well. We need to take some pressure off Harley and make sure he doesn't feel as though he has to do everything.
"Good luck to any of the teams that want to keep targeting him.
"He's working exceptionally hard and he's only getting better. If they want to put extra time and energy into stopping him, they've still got to be good enough to stop him.
"Harley thrives on answering challenges that come his way."
The next challenge for Reid and the Pioneers is the Greater Western Sydney Academy at the QEO on Saturday.
The Giants lost by seven points to the Northern Knights in round one.
"It was a supreme pressure game,'' O'Bree said of GWS Academy' first match.
"They (GWS Academy) had a couple of guys who had ridiculous stat lines in the tackle count. It just shows that as you get to this higher level the pressure goes up.
"It showed in round one that we probably hadn't adjusted to the higher speed and higher pressure.
"Hopefully, we can sustain the pressure this week and play the game on our terms."
After having 17 players sidelined for the round one game, the Pioneers included three new players for Saturday's first home game of the season.
Mitch Dodos, an exciting 19-year-old key defender from Kyabram, Maryborough young gun Lucas Hurse and James Barrat, a Victoria Country under-16 representative in 2022, will make their Coates Talent League debut.
Dodos is a late bloomer. He joins the Pioneers' program after some impressive performances in 2022 at senior level for Kyabram in the highly-rated Goulburn Valley Football League.
Composure and decision making have been a focus for the Pioneers this week as they try to score their first win of the season.
"We weren't disappointed with the effort (in round one), it was just the method that was a little bit chaotic,'' O'Bree said.
"We identified that through the week, worked on some things at training and, hopefully, we're a little bit more composed in the way we play this week."
Saturday's game at the QEO starts at 11.45am.
Pioneers' team to play GWS:
B: Bailey Cain, Will Burke, Tobie Travaglia
Hb: Michale Kiraly, Mitch Dodos, Pala Kuma
C: Oliver Poole, Harley Reid, Jobe Shanahan
Hf: Xavier Carter, Hugh Byrne, R.J. Watson
F: Tom Evans, Eli Pearce, Elijah Brown
Foll: Tait Poyser, Oskar Smartt, Dayten Uerata
Inter: Brodie Jones, Billy Meade, Harry Sheahan, James Barrat, Xavier Austin, Lucas Hurse.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Pioneers' girls squad faces a tough test in its first home game of the Coates Talent League season.
The Pioneers, who have one win and one loss from two games, host the Greater Western Sydney Giants Academy at the QEO on Saturday morning.
The Giants are second on the ladder after keeping Gippsland goalless in a 45-point win in round two.
Under new coach Whitney Kennedy, the Pioneers have impressed with their competitive spirit in their first two games.
The Pioneers don't have as much height as other teams, but their pressure around the football is a strength.
Pioneers' leaders Stephanie Demeo and Lila Keck have made great starts to the season, while Jemmika Douglas has been named in the best players for both games.
Keck and Douglas had 11 tackles each last week against the Rebels.
Midfielder/half-back Lucia Painter had 28 disposals for the Pioneers - 26 kicks and two handballs
The improvement for the Pioneers will come from the development of their less experienced players.
Caitlin Evans and Gemma Roberts earned high praise for their games against the Rebels last week and they'll go into the round three match full of confidence.
Pioneers' coach Whitney Kennedy was unavailable for comment.
Saturday morning's game starts at 9.45am at the QEO.
Pioneers' team to play the GWS Academy:
B: Carlee Hazlett, Kelsey Laubsch, Lexie Moss
Hb: Gemma Roberts, Ava Bibby, Nadia Peebles
C: Eve Cail, Scarlett Orritt, Jemma Bannam
Hf: Lila Keck, Jemmika Douglas, Brydi Lewis
F: Sophie McClelland, Sasha Pearce, Keely Fullerton
Foll: Eliza Coutts, Lucia Painter, Steph Demeo
Inter: Emma Daley, Jemika Cooper, Jorja Morrison, C. Pennefather
