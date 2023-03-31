Recruits the key to Braves' success in NBL1 South

The impact of recruits will determine how far the Bendigo Braves' programs advance in the 2023 NBL1 South competitions.
The new season tips-off on Saturday night with the new look men's and women's teams to host the Frankston Blues at Red Energy Arena.
Offensively, the Braves' women will look to recruit Amy Atwell to provide plenty of scoring.
Atwell previously played in the WNBA with the LA Sparks and was one of the best perimiter shooters in the WNBL with the Perth Lynx.
Atwell and Bendigo Spirit trio Kelly Wilson, Meg McKay and Cassidy McLean form the nucleus of the squad.
Bendigo's depth will be improved with the re-signing of Maddie Sexton and the recruitment of former Bendigo Spirit development player Kasey Burton.
New faces include another former Spirit development player, Shepparton state representative Isabelle Whitelaw, who will play a key role inside and out for Bendigo.
Young guns Erin Condon, Meg McCarthy, Caitlin Richardson, Lavinia Cox, and Taylor Stibbe will return for Bendigo this season.
Jess Mangan is returning to Bendigo, Poppy Blanch is taking the step up after a strong Youth League season, as is Milly Wicks.
"We had to replace Abbey Wehrung (Ballarat), which is almost impossible, and the offensive production of Tess Madgen," Braves' women coach Mark Alabakov said.
"That's where Atwell and Burton are massive gets for the club.
"They have both come here to improve, and we have seen over the years with Tessa Lavey, Tess Madgen, and Meg McKay, players who stick with us get Opals spots or squad spots.
"That's what Amy is looking for.
"Amy gives us quality perimeter shooting and leadership on the court."
The Braves' men have four new key players for 2023 - two international imports and two NBL players.
Lat Mayen is an athletic 206cm forward, who comes to Bendigo after a quality NBL season with the Cairns Taipans.
Adam Pechacek is a Czech Republic 28-year-old left-hander, who stands at 207cm and comes to the Braves after a season in Germany.
Isaac Turner is a 192cm American import guard, who averaged 20 points per game for the Geelong Supercats last season.
Bijan Johnson is another key in for Bendigo for 2023. The 27-year-old has NBL experience.
Those four players will be joined by local trio Luke Rosendale, Isaac Murphy, and Dylan McCauley to form the core of the Braves' squad.
Billy Smythe, Lachlan O'Brien, and Liam O'Brien return for another season, and Ned Hayes, Harry King, Josiah Pattinson and Lachlan Sommerville have been added to the roster.
"We'll play a different way this year, which is exciting. We have added ball handling and offensive power and we want to play with pace,'' coach Stephen Black said.
"It will be exciting to see how it all comes together."
The women's game starts at 5.30pm, while the men's clash is at 7.30pm.
