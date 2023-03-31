CV League clubs to kick-off new season

The new-look Bendigo Amateur Soccer League senior competition kicks-off this weekend.
The Central Victoria League men and women competitions start a new era with promotion and relegation weighing heavily on the minds of some clubs.
The CV League One Men is an eight-team competition that is expected to be dominated again by the three clubs based outside of Bendigo - reigning premiers Tatura, Shepparton South and Shepparton United.
On last year's form, FC Eaglehawk, Spring Gully and Strathdale will fly the flag for Bendigo, with Epsom and Strathfieldsaye Colts United needing to improve to avoid a relegation showdown.
The grand final replay between Tatura and Shepparton South highlights round one action.
The Ibises have a new playing coach in 2023, with Thomas Corso taking over from premiership coach Tristan Zito, who remains at the club as a player. Shepparton South has strengthened its squad with a couple of imports and the heartbreaking grand final loss to Tatura still hurts the proud club.
Spring Gully could be Bendigo's best hope to win some silverware in League One Men. The young Reds, who have improved steadily under coach Tony McQuillan, open their season with a home game against Epsom on Saturday evening.
Strathdale starts its campaign with a home game against Strathfieldsaye Colts United. The Blues will be keen to improve on a season that saw them slip to sixth in 2022.
In League Two Men, nine teams will vie for promotion to League One Men - Golden City, Golden City Rams, La Trobe Uni Red, La Trobe Uni Black, Shepparton, Swan Hill, Denilquin, Border Raiders and Shepparton Jaguars.
The League One Women competition is a field of seven.
La Trobe Uni has dropped down to League Two, leaving Strathfieldsaye Colts United, Strathdale, Shepparton United, Shepparton South, Tatura and Eaglehawk to battle for the title.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United starts the season a deserved favourite after producing a clean sweep in 2022. Colts impressed in the Nike Cup and will be confident of collecting all three points in Saturday's round one clash with Strathdale.
Five clubs will compete in League Two Women - La Trobe Uni, Castlemaine, Kyneton and Swan Hill.
"I am excited to welcome our senior teams back to the park this weekend and am thrilled with the ongoing growth of our senior competitions,'' BASL president Aaron Shooter said.
"I am excited that more players will enjoy the game this season. I wish all teams the best of luck for the weekend and the season to come."
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Saturday - 5pm
Strathdale v Strathfieldsaye Colts United
Spring Gully United v Epsom
Sunday - 3pm
Shepparton United v FC Eaglehawk
Tatura v Shepparton South
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Saturday - 1pm
Strathdale v Strathfieldsaye Colts United
Sunday - 11am
Tatura v Shepparton South
Shepparton United v FC Eaglehawk
