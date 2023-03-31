Bendigo's Melbourne Swimming Club members starring in pool

TWO of the Bendigo-based members of the Melbourne Swimming Club raced to gold medals at the recent Victorian State Age Championships held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Grace Dobie had a memorable meet winning three gold medals.
Dobie won gold in the 13-year girls 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke, while also being part of the winning MSC 12-13-year girls freestyle relay team.
As well as her three gold Dobie also claimed silver medals in the 200m backstroke, 12-13 years girls medley relay and bronze in the 12-15 years medley.
Emily Kearns won gold in the 17-18 years girls 200m backstroke and bronze in the 100m backstroke, with her times qualifying her for the 2023 World Championship trials.
She also won a pair of medley relay bronze.
The squad also had Nick Kearns win a pair of 12-15-years boys relay medals - silver in the 200m medley and bronze in the freestyle.
Fraser Allan, Tadgh Hughan and Keira Stevens also represented the squad at the championships.
The squad also competed at the Loddon Mallee Division of the School Sports Championships in Swan Hill.
Nick Kearns won gold in all five of his events to jointly earn the Arthur Swan Medallion as swimmer of the meet.
Dobie backed up her strong form to win four gold medals, including setting event records in the 14-year girls 50m breaststroke and 12-15 years 100m freestyle.
Stevens won four gold, Emily Kearns won three gold and Allan won one gold in what was a successful meet.
