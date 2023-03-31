A merger between Access Australia Group and Melbourne-based national not-for-profit organisation WISE Employment could see the employment service provider expand its Bendigo operations.
Access is best known for operating Peppergreen Farm and Catering, a social enterprise which provides people living with disabilities jobs and skills in horticulture and hospitality.
Access board chairperson Prue Mansfield said the intended merger was "very exciting", allowing the group to branch out further.
"What it means is it secures the future for access and all of the services and programs that we run for people in this community," she said.
"When we looked at WISE Employment... they do what we do. They run disability employment programs, they run social enterprises, they have a training arm... they've been going 30 years like us."
As WISE Employment were Australia-wide, Ms Mansfield said it would open the door for more opportunities, including providing training for people in New South Wales at Access' Echuca office.
"There are services and programs that WISE run that we don't and vice-versa," she said.
"We strengthen each other in what we are bringing to the table. They don't have a farm, they are so excited about the farm and the potential and the opportunities of the farm."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Access executive manager of NDIS Jenni Walker said joining with WISE would improve the organisation's ability to provide programs to people living with disabilities in Bendigo.
"Our whole goal is improving or making the best lives for people with disability," she said.
"We employ people with disability, we give them opportunities to work in hospitality or horticulture or in our contracts, washing cars or mowing lawns.
"Our idea is to have enough money to invest back in to help people in their lives."
Ms Mansfield said while Access would most likely have been able to continue without the merger, it would speed up the recovery process from COVID-19 disruptions.
Importantly, she said, all the names would remain the same, and the services Access provided to 130 supported employees and participants, and 500 students would continue as normal.
Ms Mansfield said about four operational staff - out of 120 - would be facing redundancies.
Once finalised, the merger would take effect on July 3, 2023.
