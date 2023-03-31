Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Peppergreen Farm's Access Australia Group signals intent to merge with WISE Employment

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Access Australia Group chairperson Prue Mansfield and Peppergreen Farm worker John Stanford. Picture by Noni Hyett
Access Australia Group chairperson Prue Mansfield and Peppergreen Farm worker John Stanford. Picture by Noni Hyett

A merger between Access Australia Group and Melbourne-based national not-for-profit organisation WISE Employment could see the employment service provider expand its Bendigo operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.