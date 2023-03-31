BFNL launches 2023 season ahead of April 15 start | PHOTOS

THE Bendigo Football-Netball League season has been launched as the countdown to round one continues.
The BFNL launched its 2023 season on Friday at Bendigo Mazda with far more certainty than the previous two years given at this time in 2021 and 2022 it was a case of being hopeful that the season would be completed rather than it being taken for granted that it would given the shadow of COVID.
While 2021 was ultimately frustratingly cut short before a finals series could be played, last year was the BFNL's first completed season since 2019, with 2023 now 15 days away starting on Saturday, April 15.
"We're really excited for the 2023 season coming," BFNL chair Carol McKinstry said at the launch.
"I know there has been a lot of hard work go into the off-season, whether it be training or club committees getting things ready for the season.
"There's a real sense of excitement for two weeks time and I think everyone is looking forward to the football and netball season.
"We've got a few things that we're looking forward to, including the opening of the Harry Trott Oval facility for South Bendigo that is long awaited."
South Bendigo has completed its move to the newly-upgraded Harry Trott Oval and will begin its new era at home against Eaglehawk.
"We're also looking forward to the netball association games and we're hoping to go one better this year and knock off the Goulburn Valley," McKinstry said.
"We're also excited with the general interest in football and netball.
"Last year we put in a number of new initiatives, such as the live streaming of games and Premier Data, which has helped raise our profile as a major league.
"We hope the experience for coaches, supporters, players, fans and administrators is even better this year."
With the season looming, practice matches continue on Saturday for six clubs:
Castlemaine - v Hepburn at Kyneton.
Eaglehawk - v North Bendigo at North Bendigo.
Gisborne - v Sunbury Lions at Sunbury.
Golden Square - v Rochester at Golden Square.
Kyneton - v Rupertswood at Salesian College.
Strathfieldsaye - v East Point at Strathfieldsaye.
South Bendigo - plays Wycheproof-Narraport tonight at Epsom.
Saturday, April 15
Gisborne v Strathfieldsaye
at Gardiner Reserve
Maryborough v Castlemaine
at Princes Park
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk
at Harry Trott Oval
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
at QEO
Golden Square v Kyneton
at Wade Street
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.