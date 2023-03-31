Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL launches 2023 season ahead of April 15 start | PHOTOS

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:21pm
Excitement is building for the start of the 2023 BFNL season on April 15. The season was launched on Friday. Pictures by Noni Hyett
THE Bendigo Football-Netball League season has been launched as the countdown to round one continues.

