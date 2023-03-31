AN EXCITING and intriguing stable newcomer will carry the hopes of Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright on Golden Mile day.
Enright will unveil his new acquisition, the former New Zealand sprinter Buoyantsea, in the final race on the nine-event program at Bendigo.
The four-year-old gelding arrives with a solid reputation with six wins and four placings from 16 starts in New Zealand for $179,645 in stakes earnings.
Formerly known as Buoyant, a measure of the renamed Buoyantsea's ability can be gauged from his past two starts back home, both wins in the Group 3 Stewards Stakes and Listed Hazlett Stakes.
He was purchased by Enright on behalf of a group of local businessmen, who acquired a 50 per cent share of the son of Dalghar.
"I was approached from New Zealand to see if I wanted to buy him and I happened to have some clients who were looking for a horse," Enright explained.
"We turned down a few (horses) before getting him, but this was the one we settled on.
"We thought the horse had the right credentials and was always finishing his races off and running good times. And he's only four - there's a bit of upside to him. So we took the plunge.
"We only bought half of him, but it's still very exciting.
"He's been here a couple of months and took a bit of time to settle into the environment, but the last four or five weeks, he's settled in and become one of the crew."
Enright declared Saturday's benchmark 84 over 1100m as a 'testing' first-up assignment for Buoyantsea.
"He's won at 1200m and he's won at 1400m, but he's giving me the feel that 1400m to a mile is not going to be beyond him," he said.
"But we thought we'd give him an easy race - home track, no travelling.
"Obviously he's got a lot of weight to carry. We thought about claiming, but the jockeys we were trying to get already had commitments, so we thought we'd carry the weight.
"It's a big ask at that weight - 62kg, or 63 with the (jockey's) vest. But I would just like to see him finish the race off well.
"He's certainly a nice horse and it will be an interesting day for all of us involved on Saturday."
Enright has no firm plan mapped out beyond Saturday for Buoyantsea, who won an 800m jump-out at Bendigo on the weekend in the lead-up to Saturday.
Ben Allen is booked to ride the four-year-old.
Golden Mile day has always held fond memories for Enright.
Albeit not a standalone Saturday meeting at the time, the former New Zealander won the third edition of the Golden Mile with Majestical in 2008, when the feature race was run on a Sunday in September and was worth $100,000.
"He was 40-1 when betting opened and Wayne Hokai rode him," Enright said.
READ MORE:
"He went on to run in the (Listed) JRA Cup at Moonee Valley at his next start and he got beaten a nose by Cefalu before winning the Cranbourne Cup.
"He was a great horse for me. When I got him, he'd had nine starts and was still a maiden."
In 20 starts for Enright, Majestical won six races and was placed six times, and twice contested Group 1 races.
Meanwhile, Enright's country cups campaigner Wertheimer is back in work in preparation for another late-winter-spring campaign.
Placed in last year's Horsham and Werribee cups, the five-year-old son of Tavistock will be aimed at the Group 3 Bendigo Cup, after finishing fourth in the 2022 race behind High Emocean, beaten by one-and-a-half lengths.
Validating that effort, High Emocean went on to finish third six days later in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup won by Gold Trip.
"We'd love to have another crack at Bendigo. I'm hoping with that decent spell, he'll come back that little bit better and it might be enough for him," Enright said.
"The form has been franked with that Melbourne Cup effort (by High Emocean).
"Hopefully it will be an interesting preparation."
