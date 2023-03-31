Seventy years ago a group of farming families pooled their pennies to buy the land for the Kamarooka Recreation Reserve.
The spirit and dedication of that tightknit group who banded together to build the small town's reserve has finally been honoured.
The descendants of the founding families gathered at the reserve on March 26 to not only reminisce about seven decades of stories, but to unveil a monument in honour of those who made the reserve what it is today.
The story of how the reserve came to be has been preserved down the years. It highlights how a town's residents saw a need and stepped into fill it, with a number of key players in its creation going above and beyond.
Kevin Cail has been a longtime resident of Kamarooka and caretaker of the reserve.
As an ancestor of one of the founding farming families his passion for the project has lead him to take up many jobs over the years.
He spent 45 years on the reserve's committee and took part in efforts to ensure its suitability for groups including the former Northern United Football and Cricket Clubs, tennis matches, landcare groups, ladies events, sheep auctions, dog training and the annual Kamarooka Picnic.
Mr Cail has always felt the need to keep the land's history intact.
"I have always said if the history of the reserve is not preserved it's gone for good," he said.
Kamarooka Recreation Reserve committee president Helen O'Donoghue agreed.
"Too much history is left in back drawers of peoples homes and when there's a spring clean it sometimes is thrown out," she said.
"Once it's gone, it is very hard to put the pieces of the puzzle back together."
According local history, the first meeting held to establish a reserve at Kamarooka was on April 14, 1948, with an organising committee formed of Fred Pederson, Tom Watson, Ian Hay, Harry Ludeman and Don Aitken.
The district and the committee went on to buy land, that became the reserve, for five pounds an acre. A scheme was also introduced that encouraged residents to donate money to buy fencing materials and put up buildings on the new land.
Some 40 families and groups contributed money to the cause in varying amounts from five shillings to 10 pounds.
In the years since it was officially opened in 1951 the reserve has seen many changes and clubs.
Locals have fond memories of sitting by the boundary fence watching the Northern United Football Club play and attending functions in the hall.
While many of those clubs and groups have been disbanded, the reserve continues to be used.
The love for it has not faded.
"I've lived across the road and still come over to maintain the reserve often," Mr Cail said.
"My theory is if a community doesn't have a recreation reserve it has nothing.
"Hardly anyone uses these halls these days, and they can have a fortune spent on them to be used once or twice a year.
OTHER STORIES:
"I want people to see the names (of the founding families) and realise they're connected in some way."
At the community event on March 26 City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the township should be proud of its hard work to keep the reserve afloat.
"This project captures an important contribution to the local Kamarooka history," she said.
"It's been an absolute passion project... and through this history we're reminded of the importance of community facilities such as these."
The old buildings are now filled with newspaper clippings, photographs and mementos - the hope is that more people will familiarise themselves with the reserve's rich history.
Sitting alongside it is a monument in the shape of a tractor covered in the names of each of the reserve's founding family.
A lasting reminder of those who came before.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.