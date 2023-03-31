Bendigo District Cricket Association junior award winners

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association's junior award winners for the 2022-23 season.
Bodhi Robinson (Bendigo), 22 votes.
UNDER-18:
Bodhi Robinson (Bendigo), 764 points.
UNDER-16A:
Hugh Behrens (Bendigo United), 485 points.
UNDER-16B:
Oliver McMurray (White Hills), 563 points.
UNDER-14A:
Harry Miller (Eaglehawk), 392 points.
UNDER-14B:
Oscar Kleinert (White Hills), 528 points.
UNDER-12A:
Raff Gallagher (Kangaroo Flat), 439 points.
UNDER-12B:
Steve Shinoy (Sandhurst), 390 points.
TWENTY20:
Lachlan McKay (Kangaroo Flat), 183 points.
UNDER-18:
Bodhi Robinson (Bendigo), 679 runs @ 55.5.
UNDER-16A:
Taj Taylor (Eaglehawk), 337 runs @ 112.3.
UNDER-16B:
Jake Mulqueen (Golden Square), 430 runs @ 107.5.
UNDER-14A:
Tommy Byrne (Strathdale-Maristians), 146 runs @ 73.0.
UNDER-14B:
Charlie Dickins (White Hills), 141 runs @ 70.5.
UNDER-12A:
Louis Travaglia (Bendigo United), 200 runs @ 100.0.
UNDER-12B:
Jack Allen (Golden Square), 205 runs @ 51.2.
UNDER-18:
Bodhi Robinson (Bendigo), 679 runs.
UNDER-16A:
Hugh Behrens (Bendigo United), 350 runs.
UNDER-16B:
Jake Mulqueen (Golden Square), 430 runs.
UNDER-14A:
Harry Miller (Eaglehawk), 292 runs.
UNDER-14B:
Oscar Kleinert (White Hills), 373 runs.
UNDER-12A:
Raff Gallagher (Kangaroo Flat), 213 runs.
UNDER-12B:
Jack Allen (Golden Square), 205 runs.
UNDER-18:
Charlie Warren (Bendigo), 17 wickets @ 11.5.
UNDER-16A:
Kobey Hunter (Strathfieldsaye), 12 wickets @ 8.0.
UNDER-16B:
Oliver McMurray (White Hills), 15 wickets @ 6.2.
UNDER-14A:
Connor Berry (Maiden Gully Marist), 8 wickets @4.5.
UNDER-14B:
Austin Coghill (Maiden Gully Marist), 14 wickets @ 9.4.
UNDER-12A:
Louis Travaglia (Bendigo United), 11 wickets @ 2.9.
UNDER-12B:
Arav Singh (Golden Square), 9 wickets @ 3.1.
UNDER-18:
Xavier McNamara (Bendigo United), 21 wickets.
UNDER-16A:
Kobey Hunter (Strathfieldsaye), 12 wickets.
UNDER-16B:
Oliver McMurray (White Hills), 15 wickets.
UNDER-14A:
Xavier Stone (Eaglehawk), 13 wickets.
UNDER-14B:
Hamoor Kakran (Strathfieldsaye), 8 wickets.
UNDER-12A:
Cale Hinton (Eaglehawk), Louis Travaglia (Bendigo United), Guryash Singh (Strathfieldsaye), 11 wickets.
UNDER-12B:
Steve Shinoy (Sandhurst), Caleb Kennedy (Golden Square), Declan Winfield (Sandhurst), 12 wickets.
UNDER-18:
Mason Horne (Strathfieldsaye), 17 dismissals.
UNDER-16A:
Harvey White (Eaglehawk), 11 dismissals.
UNDER-16B:
Jack McMurray (White Hills), 9 dismissals.
UNDER-14A:
Zaxon Shelton (Eaglehawk), 13 dismissals.
UNDER-14B:
Alexander Biggs (Maiden Gully Marist), 18 dismissals.
UNDER-12A:
Jed Mannix (Strathfieldsaye), 13 dismissals.
UNDER-12B:
Charles Matthews (White Hills), Steve Shinoy (Sandhurst), 9 dismissals.
UNDER-17 MALE:
Jack Bell (Strathfieldsaye).
UNDER-16 MALE:
Kyen Burrill-Grinton (Huntly North).
UNDER-15 MALE:
Hugh Behrens (Bendigo United).
UNDER-14 MALE:
Eamon Austin (Bendigo United).
UNDER-13A MALE:
Lachlan McKay (Kangaroo Flat).
UNDER-13B MALE:
Raff Gallagher (Kangaroo Flat).
UNDER-17 FEMALE:
Meg O'Callaghan (Strathdale-Maristians).
UNDER-14FEMALE:
Kylah Virtue (Bendigo).
