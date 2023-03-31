Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Daylesford woman charged over unit fire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
March 31 2023 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daylesford fire station. File picture.
Daylesford fire station. File picture.

UPDATE 1.10pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.