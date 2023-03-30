For Cameron, having a job that is thoroughly enjoyable makes the 35-minute drive to work go quickly.
He works as a warehouse associate (eight hours a week) with PSW, a business that provides uniform solutions to schools in Victoria and New South Wales.
Cameron is Autistic. Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that affects how a person thinks, feels, interacts with others, and experiences their environment.
Using his skills and enthusiasm for work, Cameron has become a central member of the PSW team. He is one of five people who have had customised roles at various PWS sites developed with the support of CVGT Employment's Disability Employment Services (DES) team. CVGT's DES team provides personalised support to participants who have an injury, illness, or disability.
"We met Cameron when he was studying for a Certificate II in Work Preparation with CVGT Employment partner Holmesglen. Holmesglen is of the largest providers of vocational and higher education in Victoria," says Bree Mills, CVGT Employment's strategic partnerships manager.
After getting to know Cameron, his interest, and capabilities, CVGT Employment and PSW created a customised role with clearly defined tasks and duties that he could perform and enjoy.
"We could see he would be a great fit," Bree says.
Cameron started working for PSW in June 2021 and is "thoroughly enjoying" his job.
"Working at this job is nice quiet work. All my co-workers treat me with respect and kindness, they say 'hi' to me and I feel welcomed," Cameron says.
CVGT Employment continues to support both Cameron and PSW, including regular catch- ups with Cameron at work.
"I'm grateful that I'm with CVGT, they found me a paid job, which helps me build experience. I'm just grateful they helped me find employment," Cameron says.
If you have an injury, illness or disability you can find inclusive and meaningful work. Like Cameron, CVGT Employment can help you find the perfect fit, harnessing your abilities to create sustainable work with a disability-confident employer.
"We urge all employers to consider the benefits of a diverse workforce - and we are here to help you make that happen," Bree says.
Call 132 848 or visit cvgt.com.au to find out more.
There are many myths surrounding autism.
A common misconception is that it is caused by vaccination; another is that children with autism can't learn or that it is due to bad parenting.
What is true, though, says Autism Awareness Australia's Elizabeth Sarian, is that there's no 'one' autism, and it is highly individual, with no two people presenting in the same way.
April is Autism Awareness Month across the globe. It aims to raise awareness surrounding autism and highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of people with the diagnosis so they can lead full and meaningful lives.
A good start is to know that - put simply - people with autism process the world differently.
"Autism spectrum disorder comes with a whole host of myths and misconceptions," said Elizabeth, the organisation's chief operating officer.
"It is a disorder that has been very much misunderstood in the past, from the concept of 'refrigerator mothers' to the idea that everyone with autism is like 'Rain Man'."
She said a common belief is that kids with autism don't want to make friends, and in most cases, this is far from the truth.
"There are some children and adults who are very aloof and who choose to keep away from other people to a great extent. But the majority of children and adults on the spectrum do like to socialise.
"Many autistic people want and crave friendships; they often just find them more challenging to maintain. Autistic people don't follow the same social rules as their neurotypical peers, and that can often lead to misunderstandings and miscommunication."
Another myth relates to love and relationships.
"Some people believe that people with autism don't want a relationship; again, not true. Most people with autism very much want to be in a relationship; it's about finding the right partner who will accept their differences and be accommodating.
"They often just need to find love and relationships on their own terms," Elizabeth said.
So, what is true?
Autism is a developmental condition that is typically life-long.
People with autism experience difficulties with communication, social interaction and restricted/repetitive interests and behaviours.
These are often accompanied by sensory issues, such as an oversensitivity or under sensitivity to sounds, smells or touch.
All of these difficulties may lead to behavioural challenges in some individuals.
Autism Awareness Month starts on April 2. You can participate by sharing information about autism on social media, displaying posters in your workplace, school or community centre or donating via groups such as autismawareness.com.au.