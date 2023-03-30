CVGT Employment helps Cameron weave the perfect job opportunity Advertising Feature

Jamie, CVGT Employment DES administration assistant, recently called into PSW to catch up with Cameron. Pictrure supplied

For Cameron, having a job that is thoroughly enjoyable makes the 35-minute drive to work go quickly.

He works as a warehouse associate (eight hours a week) with PSW, a business that provides uniform solutions to schools in Victoria and New South Wales.

Cameron is Autistic. Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that affects how a person thinks, feels, interacts with others, and experiences their environment.

Using his skills and enthusiasm for work, Cameron has become a central member of the PSW team. He is one of five people who have had customised roles at various PWS sites developed with the support of CVGT Employment's Disability Employment Services (DES) team. CVGT's DES team provides personalised support to participants who have an injury, illness, or disability.

"We met Cameron when he was studying for a Certificate II in Work Preparation with CVGT Employment partner Holmesglen. Holmesglen is of the largest providers of vocational and higher education in Victoria," says Bree Mills, CVGT Employment's strategic partnerships manager.

After getting to know Cameron, his interest, and capabilities, CVGT Employment and PSW created a customised role with clearly defined tasks and duties that he could perform and enjoy.

"We could see he would be a great fit," Bree says.

Cameron started working for PSW in June 2021 and is "thoroughly enjoying" his job.

"Working at this job is nice quiet work. All my co-workers treat me with respect and kindness, they say 'hi' to me and I feel welcomed," Cameron says.

CVGT Employment continues to support both Cameron and PSW, including regular catch- ups with Cameron at work.

"I'm grateful that I'm with CVGT, they found me a paid job, which helps me build experience. I'm just grateful they helped me find employment," Cameron says.

If you have an injury, illness or disability you can find inclusive and meaningful work. Like Cameron, CVGT Employment can help you find the perfect fit, harnessing your abilities to create sustainable work with a disability-confident employer.

"We urge all employers to consider the benefits of a diverse workforce - and we are here to help you make that happen," Bree says.